Particle Delivers Production-Ready LTE Cellular Solution for Future Proofing IoT

Long Term Evolution (LTE) CAT M1 network technologies are optimized for Internet of Things applications for a number of reasons. LTE hardware is less costly, offers longer battery life, and improved connectivity range. These features make novel IoT applications – such as distributed sensor networks for agriculture or hard-to-reach industrial monitoring environments – possible, whereas they were not economically feasible in the past. These features, combined with LTE's superior coverage, will facilitate the next wave of successfully deployed IoT products. Additionally, as US carriers move to eliminate 2G networks and end new 2G/3G device certifications, Particle's LTE E Series provides a much needed transition path for IoT product creators while avoiding costly disruptions.

"As US carriers are quickly moving to end 2G and 3G support, and global carriers plan for LTE network rollouts, the timing for an LTE strategy is more critical than ever," said Bill Kramer, EVP of IoT Solutions at KORE, the largest independent provider combining secure managed IoT networks, application enablement, location based services, and IoT expertise into business-centric IoT solutions. "KORE partners with forward-looking, leading IoT ecosystem technology companies like Particle to drive LTE adoption. Particle's E Series product line ensures that IoT builders can meet the new certification standards for LTE, which we see as the longest possible network lifecycle in the market today."

"We are excited about the LTE-M1 product as it sets us on the right path for long-term sustainability of the connectivity elements of our solution," said George Tsintzouras, CEO of Alert Labs, maker of smart water sensors for home flood detection. "Working with Particle has put us in the position to move to the new hardware seamlessly, keeping us focused on improving the service we deliver to our customers."

The LTE modules are part of Particle's existing E Series suite — an enterprise-level collection of cellular IoT solutions (including 2G, 3G, and now LTE models) — that come bundled with the Particle Device Cloud, Device OS, and Particle's extensive collection of developer tools. Particle's pre-integrated cellular solution provides a faster, far less complicated path to market by taking care of the vast majority of the challenges that plague commercial IoT development — not least of which includes the extensive, time-consuming, and costly certifications required of connected devices (e.g. FCC; PTCRB; and Carrier-Specific).

"We launched our cellular development kit, the Electron, to give our developer community access to the power of cellular," said Zach Supalla, Co-Founder and CEO of Particle. "The following industrial E Series line made go-to-market with 2G/3G scalable for enterprises. Now with our LTE module, businesses will evolve alongside the quickly-changing cellular landscape without missing a beat."

"We are pleased to see Particle launch their E Series family of products which are based on Qualcomm Technologies' MDM9206 LTE IoT global multimode modem, a purpose-built solution designed to support global multimode capabilities, including both eMTC (Cat M1) and NB-IoT (Cat NB-1), as well as 2G/E-GPRS," said Serge Willenegger, senior vice president and general manager of 4G/5G and Industrial IoT for Qualcomm Technologies. "The MDM9206 LTE IoT modem is designed to facilitate the development of cost-effective, low-power devices designed for multi-year battery life and greater coverage compared to traditional LTE."

The LTE lineup includes two LTE CAT-M1 models (LTE B13 and LTE B2/4/5/12) and is fully certified, low profile, surface mountable for industrial environments, and powered by Qualcomm's MDM9206 IoT Modem and u-blox's SARA-R410-02B module.

"Particle's LTE E Series is a key partner for our LTE Cat M1 / NB1 modules optimized for professional connectivity," said Suresh Ram, President of u-blox Americas. "Our Sara-R4/N4 series provides a distinct small footprint, low power consumption, and a robust design specifically supporting IoT products - all bundled in Particle's new product line."

Customers can order a Particle E Series Evaluation Kit which includes an E Series Evaluation Board with LTE global connectivity, a sample IoT sensor (temperature), and accessories to build an industrial proof-of-concept for $89. Customers can also order individual LTE E Series modules starting at $69 per module. Shipping lead time is 6-8 weeks.

To learn more about Particle's LTE-enabled E Series modules and learn more about updating your cellular IoT strategy, visit www.particle.io/LTE

About Particle

Particle helps connect anything to the internet. The company provides a scalable, reliable and secure Internet of Things platform that enables any enterprise or developer to easily build, connect and manage any device and unlock the power of the IoT. More than 8,500 customers, 140,000 developers and half the Fortune 500 have deployed the company's hardware and software offerings, with customers ranging from global energy provider Engie and design studio Ideo to indoor crops provider Grow Labs and coffee pioneer Keurig. To learn more, visit Particle.io.

Contact:

Kylie Brusch

(415) 849-2983

particle@methodcommunications.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/particle-delivers-production-ready-lte-cellular-solution-for-future-proofing-iot-300635144.html

SOURCE Particle

Related Links

https://www.particle.io/

