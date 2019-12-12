Particle Expands Board of Directors with Three Strategic Additions

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Particle , the only full-stack edge to cloud Internet of Things (IoT) platform in the world, today announced it has appointed the following individuals to its board of directors: Liz Tinkham, former managing director at Accenture, Carlos Kokron, vice president, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and managing director, Americas for Qualcomm Ventures, and Sameer Reddy, partner at Energy Impact Partners.

"Liz, Carlos and Sameer each bring a unique perspective informed by years of experience in their respective fields, so to have that combination of expertise joining our board is extremely exciting," said Zach Supalla, CEO of Particle. "Their strategic guidance will be instrumental as we continue growing our business and innovating our suite of IoT solutions."

Tinkham initially connected with Particle through her work with the Athena Alliance, an organization of top women business leaders that prepares them for board service and connects them with forward-thinking companies seeking new board members.

"I was immediately impressed with Zach's vision for the business, and once I started to dig into Particle's technology and the types of IoT applications they facilitate, I knew I wanted to get involved," said Tinkham. "So many of the companies I worked with at Accenture could have benefited from Particle's solutions, and now with 5G on the horizon I believe their business is poised for tremendous growth in 2020."

For Kokron, joining Particle's board allows him to leverage his technical background while advising a portfolio company, as Qualcomm Ventures LLC co-led Particle's Series C funding round, announced in October.

"I started my career as a process engineer, so it's exciting to see how Particle's turnkey technologies/solutions are helping democratize monitoring and control systems," said Kokron. "I look forward to helping Particle iterate and augment their technology and leverage next generation IoT technologies (e.g. NB IoT) as they continue to serve new customers across a range of industries."

EIP also co-led Particle's Series C, and Reddy is joining the board to help drive Particle's strategy for expanding its foothold in the energy sector.

"Particle is dramatically reducing the barriers to deploying an IoT strategy by providing customers with an integrated hardware and software offering. This allows Particle's customers to focus on their core competencies while quickly realizing the commercial benefits of IoT," said Reddy. "The energy sector is ripe with start-ups and legacy businesses that can greatly benefit from this best-of-breed IoT solution which will accelerate the movement toward a cleaner and more distributed energy future."

Particle offers an end-to-end IoT platform that provides software, hardware, and connectivity as an integrated solution that ensures their customers' IoT products are reliable, scalable, and secure. This allows a wide variety of companies ranging from traditional manufacturers to fast-growing start-ups to bring an IoT product to market quickly without building their own software infrastructure.

About Particle

Particle is the only end-to-end IoT platform that combines software, hardware, and connectivity as an integrated solution that ensures their customers' IoT products are reliable, scalable, and secure. Thousands of companies ranging from traditional manufacturers to fast-growing start-ups are launching IoT products powered by Particle. Particle works with leading companies across a variety of industries, including customers like Jacuzzi, Continental Tires, Watsco, Shifted Energy, Anderson EV, and Opti. Particle is venture backed and has offices in San Francisco, Shenzhen, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, and Boston. Particle boasts the largest developer community in the IoT industry, with nearly 200,000 developers and engineers in more than 170 countries building with Particle.

