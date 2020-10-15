Particle Health Announces Quark To Deliver Actionable Healthcare Data Nationwide

Particle Health launches new HIPAA compliant platform that converts EMR data into an easily ingestible FHIR format. Tweet this

"For over two years, we have been building Particle Health on top of national networks like CommonWell and Carequality in anticipation of the Information Blocking rules going into effect and Quark represents the next era in healthcare innovation that will enable broad access to healthcare data by patients, providers and innovators," said Troy Bannister, CEO of Particle Health. "For the first time in history, developers have a unified platform and experience to build healthcare solutions on top of the US Health System, using FHIR, as well as access a growing number of other healthcare APIs – two weeks before Information Blocking rules are set to begin."

Quark Enables Healthcare Technology Companies to:

Gain instant access to multiple networks - over 250M people's medical records from most EMRs

people's medical records from most EMRs Quickly and easily integrate a multitude of partner APIs for accurate data on doctors, insurance plans, costs and quality of care, pharmacy/medication history

Convert all data to easily digestible FHIR standards for fast and easy development

"We've been operating under the assumption that data sharing will be quickly commoditized once the regulations start to take effect," said Particle Health Co-Founder and CTO, Dan Horbatt. "That is why we've been working hard to establish a unique set of data partners to further our mission in providing diverse and actionable data to catalyze change in our healthcare system."

Particle's API platform has seen significant momentum since it announced its Series A in April of 2020, adding notable customers including OakStreet Health, Cliexa and Medly Pharmacy. Over the past three months alone, the company has signed 25 contracts and is on target to exchange 5,000+ records a day in Q4. Additionally, today Particle announced two key partnerships with Ribbon Health and Cureatr to consolidate new, innovative API solutions into its offering.

"The healthcare industry is facing a complete digital transformation, one that promises the simplified, affordable, and improved experiences that patients deserve. We are thrilled to work with cutting edge API solutions like Particle to empower enterprises to overcome barriers that used to be insurmountable, like accurate and reliable information on providers or a simple pathway to share patient records securely" said Nate Maslak, CEO & Co-Founder of Ribbon Health.

"Cureatr is dedicated to fixing issues in medication management, which cost the U.S. healthcare system ~$528 Billion a year and claim the lives of over 275,000 people a year," said S. Michael Ross, MD, MHA, Cureatr's Chief Medical Officer. "By partnering with Particle Health, we have made a huge stride towards fulfilling our mission. By marrying Particle Health's C-CDA (Consolidated Clinical Document Architecture) with our robust real-time Rx fill data, we can provide our customers with clinical context surrounding a patient's medications, so they are better suited to perform all types of medication related interventions and assessments."

About Particle Health

Founded in 2018, Particle Health enables healthcare companies by offering simple, secure access to vital medical data. Founded in early 2018 by CEO Troy Bannister and CTO Dan Horbatt, the company is focused on breaking down data silos that stunt innovation by building developer-friendly environments. Particle's modern APIs dismantle the complexities of traditional integrations, creating endless healthcare possibilities.

