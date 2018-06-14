Particle Measuring Systems Successfully Certifies to New ISO 9001:2015 Standard

BOULDER, Colo., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Particle Measuring Systems (PMS) is pleased to announce compliance with and certification to the newest ISO 9001:2015 standard. The updated ISO assessment took place in March 2018. This complements the ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accreditation that PMS received in 2015.

"Achieving this certification milestone further demonstrates our company's continued commitment to quality and compliance, and ensures our global customers are receiving the highest quality products & services worldwide," said Scott MacLaughlin, Director of Engineering for Particle Measuring Systems.

Particle Measuring Systems' Boulder Headquarters has been an ISO 9001 certified facility since 1998. Other PMS ISO 9001 certified offices include France/Benelux, Denmark/Nordic, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Italy, China, Singapore and Taiwan.

Particle Measuring Systems Inc. (PMS), a subsidiary of Spectris plc, is a global technology leader in contamination monitoring, the inventor of laser particle counting, and is now the leading provider of solutions for monitoring and controlling many forms of contamination that impact companies that manufacture in ultra-clean environments.

