Particle Therapy Market Revenue To Reach $1,634.4 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, in 2021, the size of the particle therapy market was $797.1 million, which will reach $1,634.4 million by the year 2030, at a growth rate of 8.3% over this decade. This is primarily credited to the high acceptance of particle therapy for the treatment of cancer, along with the surge in the count of centers offering this treatment globally. Furthermore, the active participation of companies to introduce particle therapy products too helps in the growth of the market.

The share of proton therapy in the particle therapy market was in excess of 90% in the year 2021, and it will have a higher growth rate of about 8.5% in the coming years. This is due to the increasing acceptance of this therapy for the treatment of numerous cancers, such as brain tumors, pediatric cancer, and breast cancer. According to a government agency, over 2 million women were detected with breast carcinoma in 2020 globally, making it the most-prevalent form of cancer.

Single-room system sales will have a growth rate of approximately 9% in the particle therapy market because of the lower cost per treatment and low cost of development of a single-room facility. According to a government source, the price of a single-room facility is approximately $30 million, compared to about $100 million for a multi-room facility.

Pediatric cancer has an over 25% share of the revenue, and it will have the fastest growth, of approximately 9%, in the coming years, because of its high occurrence across the globe. This therapeutic process is generally used on pediatric patients owing to the high mitosis rate in children, which needs therapy directly targeting the tumor with few lasting side-effects. It offers high accuracy and radiation regulation, with nearly no contact with the non-infected body cells.

In 2021, the European particle therapy market garnered the highest revenue. Moreover, it will experience a growth rate of around 9% in the coming years owing to the increasing count of particle therapy facilities. The continent accounts for over 50% of these therapy centers in the world, due to the promising government policies and the availability of advanced cancer therapies.

North America is the second-largest market, with a share of approximately 30%. This is because of the early acceptance of particle therapy and the existence of numerous research institutes and hospitals. As per the NAPT, in 2021, of the more than 170,000 patients given proton therapy worldwide, more than 70,000 received the treatment in the U.S. alone. Further, now, there are approximately 41 proton therapy centers in North America.

Particle Therapy Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type

Proton Therapy

Heavy Ion Therapy

By Product & Service

Product

Cyclotrons



Synchrotrons



Synchrocyclotrons

Service

By System

Multi-Room Systems

Single-Room Systems

By Cancer Type

Pediatric Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

By Application

Treatment Application

Research Application

By End User

Hospitals

Academic & Research Centers

Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Indonesia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

