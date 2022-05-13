Particle Therapy Market to Surpass Value of US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031, Observes TMR Study

Benefits over non-small cell lung cancer lung cancer treatment and growing knowledge regarding the utilization of particle therapy for lung cancer treatment are expected to boost the BSCT segment

In 2021, the hospitals category dominated the market. Proton therapy is offered in a number of hospitals, which are mostly built and sustained by commercial suppliers.

ALBANY, N.Y., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of the global particle therapy market stood at US$ 560.3 Mn in 2021. The global market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global particle therapy market is anticipated to cross the value of US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031. Minimal risk of treatment-induced illnesses, rise in cancer incidences, and increase in number of particle therapy centers throughout the world are projected to be the growth factors for the particle therapy market. Proton therapy's main objective is to enhance radiation therapy by employing proton beams in the treatment of targeted tumors and radiosurgery.

A surge in the number of trials has demonstrated the positive effects of particle therapy in certain clinical settings, and breakthroughs in image guidance, beam delivery, as well as treatment planning are predicted to facilitate positive particle therapy market projections during the forecast period. In addition, favorable clinical findings have resulted in a growth in the number of treatment centers globally, with some in the construction or planning stages.

Companies in the global particle therapy market are turning difficult cooperation initiatives and ideas into solutions fostering social innovation to improve patient outcomes. Top research and care institutions are collaborating to promote radiotherapy advancements. Technological advancements in cyclotron devices are driving the market.

Key Findings of Market Report

Particle treatment companies are strengthening their R&D efforts to solve technological obstacles and integrate technological advancements into particle therapy systems. Particle treatment companies are constantly conducting research to increase the effectiveness of proton therapy systems in terms of cost, delivery methods, and technology. Pencil beam scanning has achieved significant advancements in terms of dosage conformation to the target, as well as transport and spatial resolution.

Proton therapy is in high demand for pediatric cancer treatment, pediatric cancer treatment, and breast cancer, and is likely to be one of the emerging trends of the particle therapy market. Invasive ductal carcinoma breast cancer, triple negative breast cancer, and inflammatory breast cancer are all common throughout the world. Those with benign tumors, cancers in sensitive parts of the brain, as well as patients with reoccurring brain tumors after treatment are all treated with proton therapy.

The brain and spinal cord tumors (BSCT) category is estimated to account for the majority of the global particle therapy market during the forecast period

While treating brain and many other central nervous system tumors, it is necessary to keep radiation doses to a minimum for key structures, including the spinal cord, brain stem, and healthy brain tissue that govern vital bodily processes

A very large number of cancer patients in Italy and India is likely to drive particle therapy firms to invest in cutting-edge facilities. As part of their care services profile, these establishments accommodate hadron treatment. Hadron therapy is gaining popularity among patients due to its capacity to cure precision treatment, radio-resistant cancers, and its suitability for treatment of the skull, spinal cord, and brain. Hadron treatment is used to treat cancers in the upper respiratory system, neck, and head.

Global Particle Therapy Market: Growth Drivers

The cyclotrons category is expected to lead the global particle therapy market during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. In 2021, the cyclotrons sector had the biggest market share, accounting for 60% of the global market.

In 2021, North America led the global particle therapy market. The regional market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Early acceptance of new medicated treatment and the presence of a higher number of particle therapy facilities are credited with the market's growth in North America .

Global Particle Therapy Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

ProTom International, Inc.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

Advanced Oncotherapy plc.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Global Particle Therapy Market: Segmentation

Therapy

Proton Therapy

Heavy Ion Therapy

Service

Cyclotrons

Synchrotrons

Synchrocyclotrons

