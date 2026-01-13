Particles for Humanity Appoints Marcus Chapman as Senior Vice President and Head of Finance

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Particles for Humanity welcomes Marcus Chapman as Senior Vice President and Head of Finance. Chapman will oversee financial strategy, planning, and operations as the organization prepares for a 2026 commercial launch of PFH-VAP, a stable formulation of vitamin A for large scale food fortification.

Chapman brings more than two decades of operational, strategic, and financial experience spanning early-stage through commercial-stage companies. He most recently served as Senior Vice President at Flagship Pioneering, where he led finance for a Pioneering Business Unit, partnering with a portfolio of early-stage companies from inception through early rounds of venture capital financing. His biopharmaceutical experience includes serving as Principal Financial Officer at Seres Therapeutics and Head of Finance for the Oncology Business Unit at Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in his career, he focused on life sciences as an Engagement Manager at Strategic Decisions Group and Clarion Healthcare. Chapman earned his MBA from The Tuck School at Dartmouth and a BA in Economics from Wheaton College.

"We're thrilled to welcome Marcus Chapman to Particles for Humanity. Marcus combines operating rigor with strategic insight, and his leadership will be instrumental as we advance our mission," said Sherri Oberg, President and CEO of Particles for Humanity.

Chapman joins Particles for Humanity at a pivotal moment as the organization prepares for a 2026 launch of its first product, PFH-VAP, into commercial markets in Africa. This milestone represents a major step toward addressing vitamin A deficiency, a critical public health challenge impacting millions globally. His deep financial and strategic expertise will be essential in guiding the company through this transition from development to commercialization, ensuring sustainable growth and impact.

Particles for Humanity transforms early-stage medical technology into products for people living in low and lower-middle income countries. Its rigorous product development process is based on end-user input and is focused on financially sustainable product opportunities. 100% of its funding is from philanthropy. Visit www.particlesfh.com or contact [email protected]

