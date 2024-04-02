Particles for Humanity Completes Study Confirming No Major Difference in Taste or Smell of Bouillon and Broth with PFH-VAP

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Particles for Humanity has completed a study showing no major difference between the taste and smell of bouillon cubes containing the company's lead product, a stable form of vitamin A, called PFH-VAP.

PFH-VAP is being developed to help improve interventions addressing vitamin A deficiency (VAD), which impacts 19 million pregnant woman and 190 million preschool age children globally. Large scale food fortification, or adding vitamins and minerals to foods that people are already consuming, is a proven way to address micronutrient deficiencies at scale. Since bouillon is consumed regularly across income levels in West Africa, a region that experiences high levels of VAD, it has the potential to reach the people who need it most.

One reason that food fortification is effective at addressing micronutrient deficiencies is because it does not require consumer behavior change. Since consumers are sensitive to changes in sensory properties of their foods, it is important to demonstrate that the process of fortifying will not cause unwanted sensory changes.

Trained assessors compared four types of bouillon cubes: two with PFH-VAP added, one with existing commercial vitamin A added, and one without vitamin A. Over six months, these assessors evaluated different sensory categories at four different timepoints in two different conditions. The first condition had lower temperatures and humidity while the second exposed the cubes to harsher heat and humidity. At each of the four timepoints, cubes were dissolved into hot water to create a broth, which was then consumed. This study was conducted in Addison, Illinois through Mérieux NutriSciences.

The inclusion of PFH-VAP did not cause any major differences in taste or smell for cubes stored at either mild or harsh conditions. Assessors evaluated sensory categories like aroma, color, flavor, and aftertastes to determine if the addition of PFH-VAP had any impact on either the stored cubes or the cooked broth. These results, showing consistency with bouillon cubes currently on the market, demonstrate the potential for customers to seamlessly transition to using cubes fortified with PFH-VAP in the future.

Particles for Humanity transforms early-stage medical technology into products for people living in low and lower-middle income countries. It is developing a portfolio of products with funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Mulago Foundation, and King Philanthropies. Its rigorous product development process is based on end-user input and is focused on financially sustainable product opportunities. Visit www.particlesfh.com or contact [email protected]

Mérieux NutriSciences is a global leader in sensory and consumer insights testing. Their expert panels are proficient in food flavor and texture analysis, enabling large scale, centrally-located consumer tests, in-home use tests, focus groups, and training in sensory evaluation. http://www.merieuxnutrasciences.com/

SOURCE Particles for Humanity