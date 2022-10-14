Particulate Matter Monitoring Global Market Report 2022: Growing Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Worldwide Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Particulate Matter Monitoring Market by Type (Indoor Monitoring, Outdoor Monitoring), Technology (Light Scattering, Beta-Attenuation, Gravimetric, Opacity), Particle Size (PM1, PM2.5, PM4, PM10), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global particulate matter monitoring market is estimated to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2022 to USD 2.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.8%. Most people spend around 90% of their time staying indoors; hence, to ensure a healthy environment, the indoor air quality and the air inhaled need to be cleansed from particulate matter. Indoor air quality monitoring is required in school, offices, hospitals, and other indoor areas.

For instance, the performance, health, comfort, and well-being of students, teachers, and staff are necessary for schools. Poor indoor environment quality can cause short- and long-term health issues, impact cognitive abilities, and degrade teacher and students' performance. Hence, indoor air monitoring is a major opportunity for the growth of PM monitoring market.

Gravimetric technology is expected to hold a considerable share of the particulate matter monitoring market in 2021

Gravimetric technology accounted for a considerable share of the particulate matter monitoring market in 2021. Government agencies and environmental standards organizations widely use gravimetric technology to collect accurate data related to particulate matter. This technology helps to determine the ambient concentrations of particulate matter and the amount of particulate matter in emission. The gravimetric method is considered the standard and reference method to achieve high-accuracy data regarding particulate matter. However, this method has some practical limitations, such as being expensive, bulky, and time-consuming. This method has a manual process, which results in high operational costs. But, several companies are using this technology for particulate matter concentration measurement. Also, real-time monitoring is not possible with this technique. Due to these factors, the growth rate of this segment is slower than other technologies used in the global particulate matter monitoring market.

Power generation application accounted for a significant share of the particulate matter monitoring market in 2021

Power generation application accounted for a significant share of the particulate matter monitoring market in 2021. The combustion process in the power generation industry is responsible for toxic gases and particulate matter emissions. For this, accurate monitoring helps demonstrate that the process in the industry remains within the allowed emissions limits and helps to minimize the risks to human health and the environment. Measurements of opacity or particulate matter are required in power plants worldwide. The emission of smoke and dust from industrial plants, such as coal-fired power stations and industrial incinerators, poses a risk to the environment and creates a health hazard to humans. Consequently, these emissions are regulated by government agencies across the world. For instance, the US and the UK Environmental Protection Agencies (EPA) are responsible for regulating environmental protection.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is one of the world's major industrial and manufacturing hubs for the power generation, oil & gas, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries. The scope of this regional market includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific (Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia). Increasing industrialization, rising emissions from private vehicle motor vehicles, and transboundary haze pollution in various countries are responsible for the growth of the particulate matter monitoring market in Asia Pacific.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Government Regulations and Standards Related to Air Quality Monitoring

Growing Need for Monitoring Emissions and Particulate Matter Levels in Automotive and Transportation Sectors

Increasing Focus on Ambient Air Quality Monitoring

Restraints

High Technology Cost and Lack of Real-Time Monitoring Using Traditional Particulate Matter Monitoring Solutions

Opportunities

Growing Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Worldwide

Expanding Semiconductor and Healthcare Industries in Asia-Pacific

Challenges

Delay in Implementation of Particulate Matter Monitoring Solutions in Developing Countries

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Particulate Matter Monitoring Market, by Particle Size

7 Particulate Matter Monitoring Market, by Type

8 Particulate Matter Monitoring Market, by Technology

9 Particulate Matter Monitoring Market, by Application

10 Particulate Matter Monitoring Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Adjacent and Related Markets

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Acoem Group

Aeroqual Limited

Airmodus Oy

Ametek

Dekati Ltd.

Durag Holding AG (Grimm)

Honeywell International Inc.

Horiba, Ltd.

Naneos

Opsis Ab

Palas GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sensidyne, Lp

Sensirion Ag

Sick Ag

Siemens

Spectris plc

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Tera Group

Testo Se & Co. KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Tsi Incorporated

