Particulate Respirators Market - 34% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Driven by the Significant Demand for N95 Respirators during Pandemic Outbreaks| Technavio

Particulate Respirators Market - Drivers & Challenges

The significant demand for N95 respirators during pandemic outbreaks is one of the key drivers supporting the particulate respirators market growth. Healthcare regulatory authorities across the globe recommend that the use of N95 respirators should be limited to healthcare workers. However, many ordinary people have also been purchasing these masks to mitigate the risk of getting COVID-19 infections and preventing their transmission. Such factors have significantly boosted the sales of particulate respirators from retail medical outlets and have propelled their demand. The outbreak of COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which attacks the respiratory tract, has led to an exponential rise in the demand for N95 respirators, compelling many vendors to increase their production capacity. Such increasing demand is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

However, the rising availability of counterfeit products is one of the factors hindering the particulate respirators market growth. The demand-supply disparities for essential healthcare supplies, such as masks and respirators, are leading to the proliferation of counterfeit products. For instance, in March 2020, 3M issued a warning against the availability of counterfeit products after it received continuous reports and complaints about counterfeiting activities and sub-standard particulate respirators. Moreover, the increasing purchases of such products also adversely impact the sales and revenue of manufacturers of genuine products. The lack of proper legislation to curb such counterfeit activities in countries such as China, India, and Thailand has further acerbated the situation for vendors. Such increasing availability of counterfeit products will limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key Particulate Respirators Players:

The particulate respirators market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as using low pricing strategies and strengthening the local customer base to compete in the market.

3M Corp.

Corp. AERO PRO Co. Ltd.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Ansell Ltd.

Bellcross Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Cambridge Mask Co.

Cantel Medical Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Jiande Chaomei Daily Chemicals Co. Ltd

Makrite

Moldex-Metric Inc.

Salus Products

SAN HUEI UNITED CO. LTD

Sasvat Omnicare Pvt. Ltd.

Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Shanghai Gangkai Purification Products Co. Ltd.

Suzhou Sanical Protective Product Manufacturing Co.Ltd.

Louis M. Gerson Co. Inc.

UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH & Co. KG

VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd.

Particulate Respirators Market: Segmentation Analysis

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Disposable - size and forecast 2021-2026

Reusable - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Particulate Respirators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.72% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.43 Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Corp., AERO PRO Co. Ltd., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Bellcross Industries Pvt. Ltd., Cambridge Mask Co., Cantel Medical Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Jiande Chaomei Daily Chemicals Co. Ltd, Makrite, Moldex-Metric Inc., Salus Products, SAN HUEI UNITED CO. LTD, Sasvat Omnicare Pvt. Ltd., Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Shanghai Gangkai Purification Products Co. Ltd., Suzhou Sanical Protective Product Manufacturing Co.Ltd., Louis M. Gerson Co. Inc., UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH & Co. KG, and VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

