Partillion Launches Developer Kits, Powering Customer-Led Innovation on Nanovials

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Partillion Bioscience today announced the launch of Developer Kits, a ready foundation for teams using Nanovials to build custom assays and workflows. By pairing Nanovials with validated capture antibodies and standardized reagents, Developer Kits reduce early optimization work so researchers can move faster from concept to functional data.

"Our customers are constantly expanding what's possible with Nanovials," said Joe de Rutte, CEO and Co-Founder of Partillion. "Developer Kits combine the best of both worlds—the performance of a purpose-built kit and the freedom of an open platform. It's how we help teams go from concept to successful custom assays faster than ever."

Partillion's open Nanovial platform has served as a foundation for researchers developing single-cell and multicell assays to measure dynamic cellular functions. As excitement grows around spatial biology, scientists are increasingly looking beyond static maps to study cell–cell interactions and multicellular function—the next step toward understanding biology at scale. Building on the momentum of the Billion Cell × Cell Project , which called for mapping and quantifying functional interactions across a billion cells, Developer Kits give researchers the tools to translate that vision into practice. They distill Partillion's assay-building experience into ready-to-use protocols and reagents that link spatial context to functional outcomes.

"We've always believed in an open, flexible platform," added de Rutte. "Developer Kits build on that foundation—making it easier for any researcher to tap into the performance and reliability of Nanovials without losing the freedom to innovate."

Users can choose between two Nanovial sizes for single-cell or multicell assays and select capture antibodies suited for applications in immunology, antibody discovery, cell therapy development, synthetic biology, and aging research. Partillion is also providing detailed documentation to help teams design and optimize their own assays.

Developer Kits are available now, and Partillion expects to expand the repertoire of available antibodies. For more information, visit www.partillion.com/developer-kits .

About Partillion Bioscience

Partillion Bioscience is pioneering a functional cell analysis platform built on its award-winning Nanovial technology. The company enables pharmaceutical and biotech partners to accelerate therapeutic development by screening millions of live cells in parallel—capturing critical functional outputs such as secretion, signaling, and viability.

Partillion's technology has been featured in Nature Nanotechnology, Nature Communications, PNAS, Science Advances, and ACS Nano, and recognized with the 2020 SLAS Innovation Award, 2022 SLAS New Product Award, and 2025 CYTO Innovation & Technology Showcase Award.

Learn more at www.partillion.com or contact [email protected].

