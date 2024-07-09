Partinc Invests in Findest to fuel international expansion and give the new product offering "Universe" a boost

AMSTERDAM, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Partinc (www.partinccapital.com), a leading European investment firm, has announced an investment in Findest (www.findest.com), an innovative company specializing in R&D software solutions. This partnership aims to accelerate Findest's international growth and support the launch of their groundbreaking platform, "The R&D Universe".

The Universe is designed to revolutionize R&D departments by streamlining processes, driving substantial cost savings, and accelerating innovation projects. With the increasing demand for advanced R&D capabilities across various industries, Universe is poised to become an indispensable tool for both existing and new Findest customers. Companies using the Universe platform shared that Findest can improve their R&D output by up to 40 % and revealed "what normally takes me 10 hours of desk research, I can now do in 30 minutes".

"We see enormous potential in the Universe product for R&D departments. In today's world, the need for sustainable solutions has never been more pressing. R&D plays a critical role in developing technologies and practices that address global sustainability challenges. All companies must expand the innovation of new and existing products to keep up with these goals. Therefore, new tools like Universe from Findest will be necessary to improve output and enhance the efficiency of existing R&D organizations," says Jan Sundelin, partner at Partinc.

"Partinc is a Swedish innovative B2B SaaS fund run by former entrepreneurs. They are extremely ambitious and fast, which is appealing to a startup with similar growth ambitions. Furthermore, they are willing to invest in the next generation of products. Their expertise and experience scaling software products will help Findest reach the next stage." says Vincent Franken, Co-founder & CEO at Findest.

Roel Boekel, Co-founder & CTO at Findest, continues:

"With Parting's investment, we're about to experience our own Big Bang! The Universe will help R&D departments capture, structure, and reuse technical information like never before. With the investment, we will grow the Findestian team from 30 to 50 people and continue our focus on developing AI for R&D productivity."

Partinc's investment highlights a strong belief in Findest's vision and the transformative potential of the Universe platform to enable thousands of technological innovations with the help of AI made for R&D departments. This partnership between Partinc and Findest will not only fuel international expansion but also push the boundaries of what is possible in R&D innovation.

Contact Information:

Jan Sundelin, Parter Partinc

E-mail: [email protected], Tel: +31 (0) 652 601 115

Vincent Franken, CEO at Findest

E-mail: [email protected], Tel: +31 (0) 652 463 543

About Partinc

Partinc is a European investment firm that invests in SaaS companies delivering software services in the B2B segment. As an active investor, Partinc works closely with its portfolio companies, primarily in the Scandinavian countries and the Benelux. The company has offices in Sweden and the Netherlands.

