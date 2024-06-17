PartitionBio™ awarded grant to exploit its novel biologics shuttle platform for therapeutic nucleic acids delivery

CAMBRIDGE, England, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PartitionBio™ received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to utilise its proprietary biocondensate-based macromolecule delivery platform for the transfection of cells with nucleic acids. The purpose of the project is to deploy the breakthrough technology as a novel non-viral tool for the introduction of protein-encoding RNA or DNA into human cells. The long-term aim of the work is to enable a more efficient approach for the expression of therapeutic proteins in patients.

About PartitionBio™

PartitionBio™ is a Cambridge (UK) based biotech start-up company offering a revolutionary technology platform for the non-viral delivery of a broad spectrum of macromolecules with therapeutic potential across the cell membrane. Possible payloads for the shuttle condensates include antibodies, proteins, peptides and nucleic acids.

