Partner Announcement - Isaac Wiles Burkholder & Teetor LLC

John Perkins, Partner - Business, Tax and Real Estate Mr. Perkins works with business owners and management team members on many of the legal aspects of owning and operating a business, including: tax and succession planning, agreements between equity owners, mergers and reorganizations, stock and equity transactions, asset acquisitions, commercial financing, executive compensation, and real estate sales and leasing, including advising his clients on the best way to structure these transactions from a tax and business perspective.

William Browning, Partner - Estate Planning, Elder Law and Special Needs Planning

Mr. Browning is committed to assisting families facing the potential for a long -term nursing home stay. He has been instrumental in changing elder law and special needs law in Ohio, and nationally, allowing parents and grandparents to set aside funds for the supplemental needs of mentally ill, developmentally disabled and physically disabled heirs while still qualifying for Medicaid and other governmental benefits.

Bill advises families facing a health care crisis, either years in advance of a nursing home placement, or subsequent to a catastrophic event. He also handles traditional estate planning as most of the families he represents face tax and other general estate issues.

Molly Gwin, Partner - Real Estate, Labor and Employment, Litigation

Miss Gwin represents public and private clients on employment, land use, real estate and general litigation matters. She assists both businesses and public bodies, providing guidance and support both before, after, and during litigation.

Molly provides advice to employers on compliance with federal, state, and local laws, drafting of employee manuals, sexual harassment and discrimination investigations, non-compete agreements, and has successfully defended employers in Title VII, ADA, FMLA, and related state law litigation.

Additionally, she represents residential and commercial builders and developers in construction defect cases, zoning and land use issues, reviewing and rewriting contracts, drafting HOA documents, assisting with arbitrations, and counseling and litigation support on general business matters.

Isaac Wiles holds a unique position among Ohio law firms. Built to serve the needs of middle-market businesses as well as closely held companies and high-income individuals, our 53-plus attorney firm leverages strong ties to Ohio's legal and business community. Always approachable, honest and hard-working, we're true to our Midwestern roots. The result is a firm with an entrepreneurial mindset, a collaborative team of sharp thinkers that's always invested in our clients' success.

www.isaacwiles.com

SOURCE Isaac Wiles Burkholder & Teetor LLC

Related Links

http://www.isaacwiles.com

