Partner-Attorneys Spohrer and Dodd Honored in The Best Lawyers in America© 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Lawyers® once again recognized Partners Robert F. Spohrer and Roger J. Dodd. As the oldest and most respected peer-reviewed publication for legal professionals, Best Lawyers® hands out extremely prestigious recognitions each year, and Spohrer Dodd is honored to see two of their own included in The Best Lawyers in America©.

Founded in 1981, Best Lawyers® is widely considered a trusted source for unbiased, fact-checked legal referrals — not only in the United States but around the world. However, in the United States, the list includes only the top 5% of practicing lawyers. Its mission is to accurately portray the legal community's consensus view in the form of an annual list.

Attorneys Spohrer and Dodd's History With Best Lawyers®

Each partner at Spohrer and Dodd will appear in the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America as follows:

Attorney Robert F. Spohrer

Aviation Law



Insurance Law



Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Attorney Roger J. Dodd

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

These Best Lawyers® listings are the latest for Attorneys Spohrer and Dodd, as they have been recognized since 2006 and 1995, respectively.

In addition, Attorney Spohrer was named a 2021 Best Lawyers® "Lawyer of the Year" for Insurance Law in Jacksonville. This signifies that he had the highest overall peer-review score for that practice area and location. This is a highly honorable merit, as only one lawyer for each region and practice area can be regarded as a "Lawyer of the Year."

Previous Accolades

Attorney Spohrer is a founding partner and the president of Spohrer Dodd, practicing in aircraft disasters, medical negligence, defective products, and insurance law litigation for four decades. He has many awards under his belt to show for his hard work, including, but not limited to:

Named in the Top 100 Trial Attorneys in the U.S.

Earned a Martindale-Hubbell™ 5.0 Rating

Repeatedly selected to Super Lawyers® lists since 2006

Named in Lawdragon 500 Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers

Similarly, Attorney Dodd's career has been anything but quiet. He is a board-certified civil trial specialist and senior partner at Spohrer Dodd. He has taught in all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Russia, St. Thomas, Washington, D.C., and across the Caribbean. His other achievements include the following:

Named in the Martindale-Hubbell™ Preeminent Lawyers list

Earned listings in Super Lawyers® publications in multiple states

Co-authored Cross-Examination: Science and Techniques and Cross-Examination for Depositions

and Elected to Who's Who in the World and Who's Who in America

The attorneys at Spohrer Dodd have recovered more than $1 billion on behalf of their clients, and the firm has a reputation for taking on, and winning, extremely complex cases across the United States. Visit sdlitigation.com for more information about Attorneys Spohrer and Dodd, or visit bestlawyers.com to learn more about the Best Lawyers® recognitions.

