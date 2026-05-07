PARTNER CLIMBS ENR'S TOP 500 DESIGN FIRMS LIST, SIGNALING STABILITY IN A SHIFTING MARKET

Firm finds a foothold delivering design and consulting at the speed of commercial real estate

TORRANCE, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Engineering and Science, Inc. has placed #109 on Engineering News-Record's (ENR) Top 500 Design Firms list, rising from #113 last year. As its 13th year placing on the ENR list, this advancement reflects the continued expansion of the company's design capabilities across the built environment and ground-up construction market, despite market volatility in recent years.

Partner's climb on ENR's Top 500 Design Firms List signals a winning formula of speed and multidisciplinary solutions. Post this Partner Headquarters Torrance CA

Partner also climbed to #93 on ENR's exclusive Top 100 Pure Designers list, improving three spots from its debut appearance last year at #96. The continued upward movement highlights the successful expansion of the company's solutions business and reinforces its position as a leader in design excellence. Rankings are based on reported 2025 revenue.

"Moving up again in both rankings reflects the momentum we're building across our engineering, environmental, and energy practices," said CEO Joe Derhake, PE. "We're finding a foothold in delivering design and consulting services that move at the speed of CRE [commercial real estate]. We're answering that call by heavily investing in services that support development and optimization of real estate – everything from construction support services to capital management programs and improving building performance. There's a lot of exciting things happening, and it's rewarding to see that progress recognized by ENR."

With involvement in approximately 20% of all commercial real estate (CRE) transactions in the U.S. and over 3,000 construction projects each year, Partner's risk management services and business-focused solutions provide critical support to commercial real estate owners and investors.

As transaction volumes have fluctuated in recent years, Partner has expanded its focus on services that support asset and facility management for owners and occupiers seeking to improve building performance and efficiency. With a focus on bringing pragmatic solutions to complicated cleanups, the company's environmental solutions business has also seen nationwide expansion.

Despite challenges in the ground-up construction market, Partner's development support services like geotechnical investigations and land survey coordination have seen rapid expansion as real estate stakeholders prioritize efficiency and single-source partnerships. As the nation wrestles with unprecedented energy demands, Partner's power generation and infrastructure practice has grown, bringing more renewable and resilient energy to the grid.

Supporting this growth, Partner continues to invest in technology solutions such as SiteLynx, its client platform that saves time, empowers decisions, and enables action.

Partner remains committed to investing in talent, technology, and service diversification to sustain its growth trajectory and further strengthen its leadership position in the design and consulting industry.

To learn more about Partner, visit www.partneresi.com.

About Partner Engineering and Science, Inc.:

Partner Engineering and Science Inc. (Partner) is the leading provider of engineering, environmental, energy, and construction consulting for the commercial real estate (CRE) industry. Touching 1 in 5 CRE transactions in the U.S., Partner is widely recognized as the largest and best provider of 3rd party physical due diligence reports including Phase I Environmental Site Assessments, Property Condition Assessments, Seismic Risk Assessments, Zoning Reports, ALTA Land Title Surveys, and Construction Risk Management. Partner's connectedness to the CRE market gives it an unparalleled view into CRE trends and risk management insights.

Partner also provides a full suite of consulting services to support the entire real estate lifecycle, including: Geotechnical Consulting; Building Systems Consulting; Capital Management and Project Implementation Support; Environmental Health & Safety Consulting; Energy, Sustainability & Resilience Consulting; and Site Civil Engineering. With a responsive approach scaled for speed and agility, Partner helps clients manage risk, make smart investments, optimize asset performance, and win at their real estate investment strategies.

Based in Torrance, Calif., Partner has over 1,400 employees in 40 offices around the globe. Partner has achieved a remarkable distinction in the business world: the firm is one of only four firms to have been featured on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for a record seven times in the 40-year history of the ranking. Partner has also been included on the Los Angeles Business Journal's Fastest Growing Private Business list 10 times, and each of the ENR Top 200 Environmental Firms and ENR Top 500 Design Firms lists 13 times.

SOURCE Partner Engineering and Science, Inc.