Partner Communications Announces Filing of a Shelf Prospectus in Israel

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announced that it has published a shelf prospectus after having received the Israeli Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange approvals. The shelf prospectus allows the Company the flexibility to offer from time to time until July 2023 (or if extended by the ISA, subject to certain conditions, until July 2024) debentures, ordinary shares and other securities of the Company in Israel. Any offering of these securities in the future will be made pursuant to a supplemental shelf offering report which will describe the terms of the securities being offered and the specific details of the offering.

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any offering of securities pursuant to the shelf prospectus and any supplemental shelf offering report will be made only in Israel to residents of Israel, will not be registered under the Securities Act and will not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

