Partner Communications Announces The Publishing Of A Hearing Process Regarding The Potential Reduction Of Interconnect Tariffs

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports, that the Ministry of Communications published a hearing according to which there will be a gradual reduction over a period of three years of interconnection tariffs, after which the relevant provision process will be determined, by virtue of the Minister of Communications' authority and the approval of the Minister of Finance, according to which each operator will bear its own costs and there will no longer be payment transfers for interconnection, with respect to call minutes, both on MRT networks and on fixed-line networks.

With respect to international calls of an international operator, the supervision over the completion segment in Israel of incoming international calls will be removed, while the formation segment of outgoing calls abroad will be subject to the reduction outline detailed above.

Responses to the hearing may be submitted no later than October 13, 2021. The Company is examining the possible consequences of the implementation of the said regulations amendment and the manner in which it plans to respond to the hearing.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

