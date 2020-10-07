Partner Communications Company Ltd. Selects OFS InvisiLight® Drop Solution for Fiber to the Home (FTTH) Network

The OFS InvisiLight drop solution features an outdoor-rated EZ-Bend ® cable which transforms to a 900 µm cord inside the living unit. This solution is optimized for the aggressive bends required in Multiple Dwelling Unit (MDU) and in-home applications. The 900 µm cord enables fast, reliable, and virtually invisible fiber installation within the customer living unit. It includes OFS EZ-Bend fiber, with bend performance better than ITU Recommendation G.657.B3. The EZ-Bend fiber offers low bend-related loss throughout the wavelength ranges expected for future electronics upgrade cycles for long-term network reliability and upgradeability.

"The use of the InvisiLight Drop Solution for our FTTH deployment enables Partner to provide service to our customers in a truly differentiated manner. The finished product is clean and our customers are very pleased with both the look and the service. The use of EZ-Bend fiber gives us confidence that the network will be viable for decades to come, ensuring support for future technologies", said Yonathan Sudmi – Director of Fiber Infrastructure Division of Partner.

"We're pleased to partner with Partner to help them provide a truly world-class customer fiber deployment experience. We welcome Partner and their customers to the list of millions of satisfied EZ-Bend and InvisiLight fiber end-users worldwide", said Mark Graveston, Director Sales and Marketing, EMEA Cable and Fiber for OFS.

About Partner Communication

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet services and TV services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR). For more information about Partner, see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby.

About OFS

OFS is a world-leading designer, manufacturer and provider of optical fiber, fiber optic cable, connectivity, fiber-to-the-subscriber (FTTx) and specialty fiber optic products. We put our development manufacturing resources to work creating solutions for applications in such areas as telecommunications, medicine, industrial automation, sensing, aerospace, defense and energy. We provide reliable, cost effective fiber optic solutions that help our customers meet the needs of consumers and businesses today and into the future.

Headquartered in Norcross (near Atlanta) Georgia, US., OFS is a global provider with facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Morocco, Russia and the United States. OFS is part of Furukawa Electric Company, a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications.

