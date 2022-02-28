PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL 2021 RESULTS[1]

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

2021 Annual Highlights (compared with 2020)

Total Revenues: NIS 3,363 million ( US$ 1,081 million ), an increase of 5%

Service Revenues : NIS 2,635 million ( US$ 847 million ), an increase of 5%

Equipment Revenues : NIS 728 million ( US$ 234 million ), an increase of 7%

Total Operating Expenses (OPEX) 2 : NIS 1,901 million ( US$ 611 million ), an increase of 2%

Adjusted EBITDA : NIS 922 million ( US$ 296 million ), an increase of 12%

Profit for the Year : NIS 115 million ( US$ 37 million ), an increase of NIS 98 million

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before interest) 2 : negative NIS 43 million ( US$ 14 million ), a decrease of NIS 115 million

Cellular ARPU : NIS 48 (US$ 15) , a decrease of 6%

Cellular Subscriber Base : approximately 3.02 million at year-end, an increase o f 187 thousand subscribers

Fiber-Optic Subscriber Base : 212 thousand subscribers at year-end, an increase of 73 thousand subscribers

Homes Connected (HC) to Partner's Fiber-Optic Infrastructure : 700 thousand at year-end, an increase of 235 thousand

Infrastructure-Based Internet Subscriber Base : 374 thousand subscribers at year-end, an increase of 45 thousand subscribers

TV Subscriber Base3: 226 thousand subscribers at year-end, a decrease of 6 thousand subscribers

Fourth quarter 2021 highlights (compared with fourth quarter 2020)

Total Revenues : NIS 853 million ( US$ 274 million ), an increase of 6%

: Service Revenues : NIS 675 million ( US$ 217 million ), an increase of 7%

Equipment Revenues : NIS 178 million ( US$ 57 million ), an increase of 1%

Total Operating Expenses (OPEX) : NIS 469 million ( US$ 151 million ), a decrease of 2%

Adjusted EBITDA : NIS 250 million ( US$ 80 million ), an increase of 23%

Profit for the Period : NIS 77 million ( US$ 25 million ), an increase of NIS 72 million

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before interest): negative NIS 79 million ( US$ 25 million ), a decrease of NIS 76 million

Cellular ARPU : NIS 48 (US$ 15) , a decrease of 2%

Cellular Subscriber Base : approximately 3.02 million at quarter-end, an increase of 7%

Fiber-Optic Subscriber Base : 212 thousand subscribers at quarter-end, an increase of 73 thousand subscribers since Q4 2020, and an increase of 20 thousand in the quarter

Homes Connected (HC) to Partner's Fiber-Optic Infrastructure : 700 thousand at quarter-end, an increase of 235 thousand since Q4 2020, and an increase of 76 thousand in the quarter

Infrastructure-Based Internet Subscriber Base : 374 thousand subscribers at quarter-end, an increase of 45 thousand subscribers since Q4 2020, and an increase of 9 thousand in the quarter

TV Subscriber Base3: 226 thousand subscribers at quarter-end, a decrease of 6 thousand subscribers since Q4 2020, and unchanged in the quarter

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications provider, announced today its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Ms. Osnat Ronen, Chairperson of Partner's board of directors, noted:

"Partner presents today impressive annual results and proves, quarter after quarter, that it is a robust, stable and growing company. The business results are the outcome of the determined implementation of the Company's business strategy, which is based upon growth and establishing Partner's core operations, in cellular and in fixed-line, while focusing on the accelerated deployment of its independent fiber-optic network and the connection of customers to the network. Along with growth in the cellular segment, an improvement in profitability and a strong balance sheet, Partner is positioned today as a leading and attractive communications group. On behalf of Partner's Board of Directors, I would like to thank Partner's CEO, Avi Zvi, the management, and the Company's employees for the achievements and the good results."

Commenting on the results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, Mr. Avi Zvi, CEO of Partner, noted:

"Partner ended 2021 with improvements in its key financial measures, despite the ongoing COVID–19 impacts and the continued highly competitive landscape in the Israeli telecoms market.

The results reflect the importance the Company places on the customer who is at the epicenter of the Company's activities. We believe in transparency, fairness and in attentiveness towards our customers. It is not without reason that the cellular segment consistently continues to expand its subscriber base, having exceeded the three million subscribers mark in the last quarter.

Partner has strengthened its standing as a leading infrastructure player and, as such, it was decided to accelerate the deployment of our fiber-optic infrastructure with the aim of connecting approximately one million households by the end of this year, including in peripheral areas. In the cellular segment, Partner intends to continue with the accelerated deployment of 5G sites with the aim of achieving over 40% population coverage by the end of this year. In TV services, Partner is also prepared for the expected entrance of additional international streaming services with its unique super-aggregator model.

Partner excels with human capital of the first degree which is equipped, in particular, with the flexibility and adaptability necessary for the new era and changing conditions, in both its human and technological aspects. As part of our strategy, we are investing in the work environment and workforce compensation. Partner is proud of the renewal of the Collective Employment Agreement for a further three years. The commitment of all our employees has played a significant role in the impressive financial results for 2021.

I would like to thank Partner's Board of Directors, headed by Chairperson Osnat Ronen, for their complete backing for the measures we have taken over the past year."

Mr. Tamir Amar, Partner's Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer, commented on the results:

"2021 ended with another quarter of subscriber growth accompanied by growth in profit and profitability. The cellular segment achieved service revenue growth for a third consecutive quarter with higher profitability than was achieved in the fourth quarter of 2019 - prior to COVID-19. Early signs of the strategic shift of continued focus towards fiber-optics and measures taken to improve the TV results can be seen in fixed-line segment profitability, which continued to improve and presented an increase of 35% in Adjusted EBITDA compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

Our cellular subscriber base increased this year by 137 thousand and 22 thousand, respectively in 2021 and the last quarter. Including subscribers of data and voice packages, provided to students with a fixed twelve-month package by the Ministry of Education, the subscriber base increased in 2021 by 187 thousand, including an increase of four thousand in the last quarter of the year.

The churn rate in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled 7.9%, or 7.3% excluding Ministry of Education subscribers, compared to 7.2% in the corresponding quarter last year. ARPU in the fourth quarter totaled NIS 48, compared to NIS 49 in the corresponding quarter last year. Despite the volatile impact of COVID-19 on interconnect revenues and roaming service revenues in the course of 2021, the Company succeeded in maintaining a level of ARPU of NIS 48 in every quarter of 2021.

The number of Homes Connected (HC) within buildings connected to our fiber-optic infrastructure reached 700 thousand at the end of the year, an increase of 235 thousand in 2021 compared to an increase of 141 thousand in 2020, as a result of the acceleration of the fiber-optic deployment phase. In the fourth quarter alone the number of Homes Connected within buildings connected to our fiber-optic infrastructure increased by 76 thousand compared to an increase of only 33 thousand in the corresponding quarter last year.

Partner's fiber-optic subscriber base totaled 212 thousand at the end of the year, reflecting a 30% penetration rate from potential customers in connected buildings, the same rate as at the end of last year. Partner's fiber-optic subscriber base increased by 73 thousand in 2021 compared to an increase of 63 thousand in 2020; our fiber-optic subscriber base increased by 20 thousand in the last quarter of 2021, compared to an increase of 19 thousand in both the previous quarter and the corresponding quarter last year.

The Company's intention is to deploy additional fiber-optic infrastructure within Israel, which will provide international telecommunications operators with connections and data transfer services between the Far East/ Gulf countries and Europe, thereby offering a sustainable alternative to the existing connections, including through the Suez Canal. The first agreement for such services was completed in January 2022, and Partner intends to further extend this line of business in the future.

Regarding our television services, the subscriber base remained unchanged from the previous quarter and totaled 226 thousand. The overall increase in 2021 was 15 thousand, mainly due to the impact of the strategic business change in TV services. However, the reported subscriber base decreased by 6 thousand, taking into account the proactive removal of subscribers who had remained in trial periods of over six months without charge or usage that we carried out in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter totaled NIS 250 million, an increase of 23% compared to NIS 203 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

Looking ahead, the Company expects that in the first quarter of 2022, due to the continued increase in air travel compared to the corresponding quarter last year, the moderate recovery in roaming service revenues will continue compared to the corresponding quarter last year, but to a lesser degree than in fourth quarter of 2021 due to the impact of seasonality and of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The acceleration of the fiber-optic deployment impacted upon CAPEX payments in the fourth quarter of 2021, which totaled NIS 212 million. On an annual basis, CAPEX payments totaled NIS 672 million in 2021 compared to NIS 573 million in 2020. The Company currently expects that CAPEX payments will increase further in 2022, by approximately the same amount as the increase recorded in 2021, to be succeeded by a significant CAPEX payments decrease in 2023, following the completion of the major phase of deployment of the fiber-optic infrastructure by the end of 2022. As in 2021, the Company's continued investment in the 5G cellular network is not expected to have a significant impact on CAPEX payments in 2022.

The Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before interest and including lease payments) for the fourth quarter totaled negative NIS 79 million, mainly reflecting the increase in CAPEX payments, an advance-payment of frequency fees in an amount of NIS 55 million and the annual payment for the government-mandated fiber incentive fund. For 2022, the impact of the expected increase in capital expenditure payments on Adjusted Free Cash Flow is expected to be offset by other factors, including the impact of the advance-payment of frequency fees to the Ministry of Communications that was made in 2021.

Net debt of the Company was NIS 744 million at the end of 2021, compared with NIS 657 million at the end of 2020, an increase of NIS 87 million. The Company's net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio remained at 0.8 at year-end 2021."

2021 compared to 2020 and 2019

NIS Million (except EPS) 2019 2020 2021 Service Revenues 2,560 2,508 2,635 Equipment Sales Revenues 674 681 728 Total Revenues 3,234 3,189 3,363 Gross profit from equipment sales 144 145 152 OPEX 1,885 1,871 1,901 Operating profit 87 96 163 Adjusted EBITDA 853 822 922 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues 26% 26% 27% Profit for the period 19 17 115 Earnings per share (basic, NIS) 0.12 0.09 0.63 Capital Expenditures (cash) 629 573 672 Adjusted free cash flow (before interest payments) 49 72 (43) Net Debt 957 657 744

Key Performance Indicators



2019 2020 2021 Change YoY Reported Cellular Subscribers

(end of period, thousands) 2,657 2,836 3,023 Post-Paid: Increase of 176 thousand (including

an increase of 50 thousand packages for the

Ministry of Education) Pre-Paid: Increase of 11 thousand Cellular Subscribers (end of

period, thousands) excluding

packages from Ministry of

Education 2,657 2,811 2,948 Post-Paid: Increase of 126 thousand Pre-Paid: Increase of 11 thousand Monthly Average Revenue per

Cellular User (ARPU) (NIS) 57 51 48

Reported Annual Cellular Churn

Rate (%) 31% 30% 28%

Annual Cellular Churn Rate (%)

excluding packages for the

Ministry of Education 31% 30% 28%

Fiber-Optic Subscribers (end of

period, thousands) 76 139 212 Increase of 73 thousand subscribers Homes Connected to the Fiber-Optic

Infrastructure (HC), (end of period,

thousands) 324 465 700 Increase of 235 thousand households Infrastructure-Based Internet

Subscribers (end of period,

thousands) 268 329 374 Increase of 45 thousand subscribers TV Subscribers (end of period,

thousands) 188 232 226 Decrease of 6 thousand subscribers. An increase of

15 thousand subscribers excluding removal of

trial-period subscribers

Q4 2021 compared with Q4 2020

NIS Million (except EPS) Q4'20 Q4'21 Comments Service Revenues







632 675 The increase reflected growth in fixed-line and

cellular services from subscriber growth in cellular

and fiber-optics, with an increase in cellular roaming

services Equipment Sales Revenues





176 178 The increase reflected higher equipment sales in the

cellular segment that was largely offset by lower

revenues in the fixed-line segment Total Revenues 808 853

Gross profit from equipment sales 40 34

OPEX 480 469 The decrease mainly reflected decreases in wholesale

internet expenses and, as a result of the easing

of the COVID-19 crisis, in interconnect expenses,

which were partially offset by an increase in payroll

and related expenses Operating profit 20 56

Adjusted EBITDA 203 250

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues 25% 29%

Profit for the period 5 77

Earnings per share (basic, NIS) 0.03 0.42

Capital Expenditures (cash) 156 212

Adjusted free cash flow (before interest payments) (3) (79)

Net Debt 657 744



Key Performance Indicators



Q4'20 Q3'21 Q4'21 Change QoQ Reported Cellular Subscribers

(end of period, thousands) 2,836 3,019 3,023 Post-Paid: Increase of 7 thousand

(including decrease of 26 thousand data

packages and an increase of 8 thousand

voice packages for the Ministry of Education) Pre-Paid: Decrease of 3 thousand Cellular Subscribers (end of period,

thousands) excluding packages for

Ministry of Education 2,811 2,926 2,948 Post-Paid: Increase of 25 thousand Pre-Paid: Decrease of 3 thousand Monthly Average Revenue per Cellular

User (ARPU) (NIS) 49 48 48

Reported Quarterly Cellular Churn

Rate (%) 7.2% 6.4% 7.9%

Quarterly Cellular Churn Rate (%)

excluding packages for the Ministry

of Education 7.2% 6.6% 7.3%

Fiber-Optic Subscribers (end of

period, thousands) 139 192 212 Increase of 20 thousand subscribers Homes Connected to the Fiber-Optic

Infrastructure (HC), (end of period,

thousands) 465 624 700 Increase of 76 thousand households Infrastructure-Based Internet

Subscribers (end of period, thousands) 329 365 374 Increase of 9 thousand subscribers TV Subscribers (end of period, thousands) 232 226 226 Unchanged

Key Financial Results

NIS MILLION (except EPS) 2019 2020 2021 Revenues 3,234 3,189 3,363 Cost of revenues 2,707 2,664 2,732 Gross profit 527 525 631 S,G&A and credit losses 468 459 496 Other income 28 30 28 Operating profit 87 96 163 Finance costs, net 68 69 64 Income tax expenses (income) * 10 (16) Profit for the year 19 17 115 Earnings per share (basic, NIS) 0.12 0.09 0.63

* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

NIS MILLION (except EPS) Q4'20 Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21 Q4'21 Revenues 808 833 840 837 853 Cost of revenues 679 691 696 667 678 Gross profit 129 142 144 170 175 S,G&A and credit losses 118 121 122 127 126 Other income 9 7 8 6 7 Operating profit 20 28 30 49 56 Finance costs, net 13 19 16 15 14 Income tax expenses (income) 2 4 5 10 (35) Profit for the period 5 5 9 24 77 Earnings per share (basic, NIS) 0.03 0.03 0.05 0.13 0.42

Partner Consolidated Results



Cellular Segment Fixed-Line Segment Elimination Consolidated NIS Million 2020 2021 Change % 2020 2021 Change % 2020 2021 2020 2021 Change % Total Revenues 2,208 2,301 +4% 1,129 1,192 +6% (148) (130) 3,189 3,363 +5% Service Revenues 1,663 1,699 +2% 993 1,066 +7% (148) (130) 2,508 2,635 +5% Equipment Revenues 545 602 +10% 136 126 -7% - - 681 728 +7% Operating Profit (Loss) 73 197 +170% 23 (34)

- - 96 163 +70% Adjusted EBITDA 533 616 +16% 289 306 +6% - - 822 922 +12%



Cellular Segment Fixed-Line Segment Elimination Consolidated NIS Million Q4'20 Q4'21 Change % Q4'20 Q4'21 Change % Q4'20 Q4'21 Q4'20 Q4'21 Change % Total Revenues 551 580 +5% 293 303 +3% (36) (30) 808 853 +6% Service Revenues 416 431 +4% 252 274 +9% (36) (30) 632 675 +7% Equipment Revenues 135 149 +10% 41 29 -29% - - 176 178 +1% Operating Profit (Loss) 27 57 +111% (7) (1) -86% - - 20 56 +180% Adjusted EBITDA 138 162 +17% 65 88 +35% - - 203 250 +23%

Financial Review

In 2021, total revenues were NIS 3,363 million (US$ 1,081 million), an increase of 5% from NIS 3,189 million in 2020.

Service revenues in 2021 totaled NIS 2,635 million (US$ 847 million), an increase of 5% from NIS 2,508 million in 2020.

Service revenues for the cellular segment in 2021 totaled NIS 1,699 million (US$ 546 million), an increase of 2% from NIS 1,663 million in 2020. The increase was mainly the result of growth in the cellular subscriber base of 187 thousand subscribers, or 7%, in 2021 and a moderate increase in revenues from roaming services following the significant negative impact of the COVID-19 crisis on revenues from roaming services in 2020. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in interconnect revenues following the significant increase in incoming call volumes in 2020 related to the COVID-19 crisis, and by the continued price erosion of cellular services due to on-going competitive market conditions which remain intense, although at a lower level than in previous years.

Service revenues for the fixed-line segment in 2021 totaled NIS 1,066 million (US$ 343 million), an increase of 7% from NIS 993 million in 2020. This increase mainly reflected the increase in revenues resulting from the growth in internet and TV services, which was partially offset by a decline in revenues from international calling services (including the market for wholesale international traffic) which continue to be adversely affected by the increased penetration of internet-based solutions.

In Q4 2021, total revenues were NIS 853 million (US$ 274 million), an increase of 6% from NIS 808 million in Q4 2020.

Service revenues in Q4 2021 totaled NIS 675 million (US$ 217 million), an increase of 7% from NIS 632 million in Q4 2020.

Service revenues for the cellular segment in Q4 2021 totaled NIS 431 million (US$ 139 million), an increase of 4% from NIS 416 million in Q4 2020. The increase was mainly the result of higher roaming service revenues and the growth of the cellular subscriber base, which were partially offset by a decrease in interconnect revenues.

Service revenues for the fixed-line segment in Q4 2021 totaled NIS 274 million (US$ 88 million), an increase of 9% from NIS 252 million in Q4 2020. The increase mainly reflected higher revenues from the growth in internet and TV services, which were partially offset by the continued decline in revenues from international calling services.

Equipment sales revenues in 2021 totaled NIS 728 million (US$ 234 million), an increase of 7% from NIS 681 million in 2020, largely reflecting an increase in the volume of retail cellular equipment sales compared with the lower sales volumes in 2020 resulting from the closure of sales points during certain COVID-19-related lockdown periods. The increase was partially offset by decreases in the volume of fixed-line equipment sales and of cellular equipment sales to wholesale customers.

Gross profit from equipment sales in 2021 was NIS 152 million (US$ 49 million), compared with NIS 145 million in 2020, an increase of 5%. As with revenues from equipment sales, the increase largely reflecting the increase in the volume of retail cellular equipment sales as a result of the closure of sales points during certain COVID-19-related lockdown periods in 2020.

Equipment sales revenues in Q4 2021 totaled NIS 178 million (US$ 57 million), an increase of 1% from NIS 176 million in Q4 2020, mainly reflecting higher sales volumes in the cellular segment which were partially offset by lower sale volumes in the fixed-line segment.

Gross profit from equipment sales in Q4 2021 was NIS 34 million (US$ 11 million), compared with NIS 40 million in Q4 2020, a decrease of 15%, primarily reflecting the decrease in sales volumes in the fixed-line segment, together with a change in product mix.

Total operating expenses ('OPEX') totaled NIS 1,901 million (US$ 611 million), in 2021, an increase of 2% or NIS 30 million from 2020. The increase mainly reflected an increase in workforce expenses in the fixed-line segment compared with the lower workforce expenses in 2020 as part of the cost-cutting measures taken to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on revenues. The increase also reflected increases in TV content expenses and in expenses related to the government-mandated fiber incentive fund which began operating in 2021. These effects were partially offset by decreases in wholesale internet expenses, in credit losses and in interconnect expenses. Including depreciation and amortization expenses, OPEX in 2021 increased by 3% compared with 2020.

Total operating expenses ('OPEX') totaled NIS 469 million (US$ 151 million), in Q4 2021, a decrease of 2% or NIS 11 million from Q4 2020. This decrease mainly reflected decreases in wholesale internet expenses and, as a result of the easing of the COVID-19 crisis, in interconnect expenses which were partially offset by an increase in payroll and related expenses. Including depreciation and amortization expenses, OPEX in Q4 2021 decreased by NIS 1 million compared with Q4 2020.

Operating profit for 2021 was NIS 163 million (US$ 52 million), an increase of 70% compared with operating profit of NIS 96 million in 2020. The increase in operating profit mainly reflected the increase in service revenues which more than offset the increase in operating expenses including depreciation and amortization expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 totaled NIS 922 million (US$ 296 million), an increase of 12% from NIS 822 million in 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 was 27% compared with 26% in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment was NIS 616 million (US$ 198 million), in 2021, an increase of 16% from NIS 533 million in 2020, largely reflecting the increase in cellular segment service revenues and the decrease in operating expenses. The decrease in operating expenses for the cellular segment was principally due to decreases in credit losses, network and cable maintenance expenses, interconnect expenses and workforce and related expenses, partially offset by expenses related to the government-mandated fiber incentive fund, which began operating in 2021. As a percentage of total cellular revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment in 2021 was 27% compared with 24% in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line segment was NIS 306 million (US$ 98 million) in 2021, an increase of 6% from NIS 289 million in 2020, mainly reflecting the growth in internet and TV services, which was partially offset by the increase in total operating expenses. The increase in total operating expenses for the fixed-line segment principally reflected increased workforce and related expenses, partially explained by the lower workforce expenses in 2020 as part of the cost-cutting measures taken in 2020 to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on revenues, and an increase in TV content expenses, partially offset by a decrease in wholesale internet expenses. As a percentage of total fixed line revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed line segment in 2021 was 26%, unchanged from 2020.

Operating profit for Q4 2021 was NIS 56 million (US$ 18 million), an increase of NIS 36 million compared with NIS 20 million in Q4 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2021 totaled NIS 250 million (US$ 80 million), an increase of 23% from NIS 203 million in Q4 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2021 was 29% compared with 25% in Q4 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment was NIS 162 million (US$ 52 million) in Q4 2021, an increase of 17% from NIS 138 million in Q4 2020. The increase largely reflected increases in service revenues and in gross profit from cellular segment equipment sales. As a percentage of total cellular revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment in Q4 2021 was 28% compared with 25% in Q4 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line segment was NIS 88 million (US$ 28 million) in Q4 2021, an increase of 35% from NIS 65 million in Q4 2020. The increase mainly reflected both the increase in service revenues and the decrease in OPEX, largely a result of lower wholesale internet expenses, which were partially offset by a decrease in gross profit from fixed-line segment equipment sales. As a percentage of total fixed line revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed line segment in Q4 2021 was 29% compared with 22% in Q4 2020.

Finance costs, net in 2021 were NIS 64 million (US$ 21 million), a decrease of 7% compared with NIS 69 million in 2020. The decrease mainly reflected the one-time expense in 2020 of approximately NIS 7 million relating to the partial early repayment of the Company's Notes Series F during the year.

Finance costs, net in Q4 2021 were NIS 14 million (US$ 5 million), an increase of 8% compared with NIS 13 million in Q4 2020.

Income tax income in 2021 totaled NIS 16 million (US$ 5 million), compared with income tax expenses of NIS 10 million in 2020. The income tax income in 2021 reflected a one-time income tax income of NIS 43 million which was recorded in 2021 following the signing of a tax assessments agreement with the Israeli Tax Authority for the years 2016 to 2019.

Income tax income in Q4 2021 totaled NIS 35 million (US$ 11 million), compared with income tax expenses of NIS 2 million in Q4 2020, for the same reason as the annual income tax income.

Overall, the Company's profit in 2021 totaled NIS 115 million (US$ 37 million), an increase of NIS 98 million compared with NIS 17 million in 2020.

Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during 2021, basic earnings per share or ADS, was NIS 0.63 (US$ 0.20) an increase of NIS 0.54 per share compared with basic earnings per share of NIS 0.09 in 2020.

Profit in Q4 2021 was NIS 77 million (US$ 25 million), an increase of NIS 72 million compared with NIS 5 million in Q4 2020.

Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during Q4 2021, basic earnings per share or ADS, was NIS 0.42 (US$ 0.14), compared with basic earnings per share or ADS, of NIS 0.03 in Q4 2020.

Cellular Segment Operational Review

At the end of 2021, the Company's cellular subscriber base (including mobile data, 012 Mobile subscribers and M2M subscriptions) was approximately 3.02 million, including approximately 2.67 million Post-Paid subscribers or 88% of the base, and 352 thousand Pre-Paid subscribers, or 12% of the base.

Over the year 2021, the cellular subscriber base increased by 187 thousand subscribers. The Post-Paid subscriber base increased by 176 thousand subscribers and the Pre-Paid subscriber base increased by 11 thousand subscribers. The Post-Paid subscriber base at the end of 2021 included approximately 75 thousand Ministry of Education subscribers, compared with approximately 25 thousand Ministry of Education subscribers at the end of 2020.

Total cellular market share (based on the number of subscribers) at the end of 2021 was estimated to be approximately 28%, compared with 27% in 2020.

The annual churn rate for cellular subscribers in 2021 decreased to 28%, compared with 30% in 2020.

The monthly Average Revenue Per User ("ARPU") for cellular subscribers in 2021 was NIS 48 (US$ 15), a decrease of 6% from NIS 51 in 2020. The decrease mainly reflected the continued price erosion of cellular services due to the continued competitive market conditions, albeit at a lower rate than in previous years, as well as the impact of the decrease in interconnect revenues in 2021 following the particularly high incoming call volumes in the year 2020 which was related to the COVID-19 crisis, partially offset by the positive impact of the moderate recovery in roaming service revenues in 2021.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the cellular subscriber base increased by 4 thousand subscribers. The Post-Paid subscriber base increased by 7 thousand subscribers and the Pre-Paid subscriber base declined by 3 thousand subscribers. The increase in the Post-Paid subscriber base included a decrease of 26 thousand data packages and an increase of 8 thousand voice packages from the Ministry of Education. Excluding these packages, the increase in the Post-Paid subscriber base in the fourth quarter totaled 25 thousand.

The quarterly churn rate for cellular subscribers in Q4 2021 was 7.9%, compared with 7.2% in Q4 2020. Excluding data and voice packages for the Ministry of Education, the churn rate in Q4 2021 was 7.3%.

The monthly Average Revenue per User ("ARPU") for cellular subscribers in Q4 2021 was NIS 48 (US$ 15), a decrease of 2% from NIS 49 in Q4 2020, largely for the same reasons as the annual decrease in ARPU.

Fixed-Line Segment Operational Review

At the end of 2021, the Company's fiber-optic subscriber base was 212 thousand subscribers, an increase of 73 thousand subscribers in the year, and of 20 thousand subscribers during the fourth quarter of 2021.

At the end of 2021, the Company's infrastructure-based internet subscriber base was 374 thousand subscribers, an increase of 45 thousand subscribers in the year, and of 9 thousand subscribers during the fourth quarter of 2021.

At the end of 2021, households in buildings connected to our fiber-optic infrastructure (HC) totaled 700 thousand, an increase of 235 thousand during the year, and of 76 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2021.

At the end of 2021, the Company's TV subscriber base was 226 thousand subscribers, a decrease of 6 thousand subscribers in the year, and unchanged from third quarter of 2021. The decrease largely reflected the removal, in the second quarter of 2021, of approximately 21 thousand subscribers from its TV subscriber base who had remained in trial periods of over six months without charge or usage, as well as the impact of the strategic business change in TV services. Excluding this removal, the subscriber base increased by 15 thousand in 2021.

Funding and Investing Review

In 2021, Adjusted Free Cash Flow (including lease payments) totaled negative NIS 43 million (US$ 14 million), a decrease of NIS 115 million from NIS 72 million in 2020.

Cash generated from operating activities decreased by 2% to NIS 774 million (US$ 249 million) in 2021 from NIS 786 million in 2020. The decrease mainly reflected the impact of the increases in accounts receivables, following the advance-payment of frequency fees to the Ministry of Communications in an amount of NIS 55 million, and in inventories, as well as a decrease in deferred revenues and other, partially offset by the impact of the increases in Adjusted EBITDA and in trade and other payables and provisions.

Lease payments (principal and interest), recorded in cash flows from financing activities under IFRS 16, totaled NIS 148 million (US$ 48 million) in 2021, an increase of 1% from NIS 147 million in 2020.

Cash capital expenditures (Capex payments), as represented by cash flows used for the acquisition of property and equipment and intangible assets, were NIS 672 million (US$ 216 million) in 2021, an increase of 17% from NIS 573 million in 2020.

In Q4 2021, Adjusted Free Cash Flow (including lease payments) totaled negative NIS 79 million (US$ 25 million), a decrease of NIS 76 million compared with negative NIS 3 million in Q4 2020.

Cash generated from operating activities totaled NIS 163 million (US$ 52 million) in Q4 2021, a decrease of 10% from NIS 182 million in Q4 2020. The decrease mainly reflected the advance-payment described above in the annual discussion, and the annual payment for the government- mandated fiber incentive fund in an amount of NIS 12 million.

Lease payments (principal and interest), recorded in cash flows from financing activities under IFRS 16, totaled NIS 32 million (US$ 10 million) in Q4 2021, unchanged from Q4 2020.

Cash capital expenditures (CAPEX payments), as represented by cash flows used for the acquisition of property and equipment and intangible assets, were NIS 212 million (US$ 68 million) in Q4 2021, an increase of 36% from NIS 156 million in Q4 2020.

The level of net debt at the end of 2021 amounted to NIS 744 million (US$ 239 million), compared with NIS 657 million at the end of 2020, an increase of NIS 87 million.

Conference Call Details

Partner will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5.00 p.m. Israel Time.

Please dial the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) in order to participate:

International: +972.3.918.0687

North America toll-free: +1.866.860.9642

A live webcast of the call will also be available on Partner's Investors Relations website at: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

If you are unavailable to join live, the replay of the call will be available from February 28, 2022 until March 27, 2022, at the following numbers:

International: +972.3.925.5921

North America toll-free: +1.888.254.7270

In addition, the archived webcast of the call will be available on Partner's Investor Relations website at the above address for approximately three months.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "estimate", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "seek", "will", "plan", "could", "may", "project", "goal", "target" and similar expressions often identify forward-looking statements but are not the only way we identify these statements. In particular, this press release communicates our belief regarding (i) the acceleration of the deployment of the Company's fiber-optic infrastructure by the end of 2022; (ii) the continued accelerated deployment of 5G sites; (iii) the entrance of international streaming services to Israel; (iv) the deployment of fiber-optic infrastructure for international telecommunications operators and extending this line of business; (v) moderate recovery in roaming service revenues; (vi) future changes in CAPEX payments and their impact following completion of the major phase of the fiber-optic infrastructure deployment and investment in the 5G cellular network; and (vii) the impact of the expected increase in capital expenditure payments on Adjusted Free Cash Flow. In addition, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release regarding our future performance are forward-looking statements.

We have based these forward-looking statements on our current knowledge and our present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including in particular (i) the severity and duration of the impact on our business of the Covid-19 health crisis, (ii) unexpected technical issues which may arise as we rollout our 5G network and expand the range of services, and as we deploy the fiber optic infrastructure, and (iii) currently unanticipated demands on our financial resources which could limit our ability to pursue our strategic objectives. In light of the current unreliability of predictions as to the ultimate severity and duration of the Covid-19 health crisis, as well as the specific regulatory and business risks facing our business, future results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. For further information regarding risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Partner, trends in the Israeli telecommunications industry in general, the impact of possible regulatory and legal developments, and other risks we face, see "Item 3. Key Information - 3D. Risk Factors", "Item 4. Information on the Company", "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects", "Item 8. Financial Information - 8A. Consolidated Financial Statements and Other Financial Information - 8A.1 Legal and Administrative Proceedings" and "Item 11. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk" in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, as well as its immediate reports on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The quarterly financial results presented in this press release are unaudited financial results.

The results were prepared in accordance with IFRS, other than the non-GAAP financial measures presented in the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".The financial information is presented in NIS millions (unless otherwise stated) and the figures presented are rounded accordingly. The convenience translations of the New Israeli Shekel (NIS) figures into US Dollars were made at the rate of exchange prevailing at December 31, 2021: US $1.00 equals NIS 3.110. The translations were made purely for the convenience of the reader.



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following non-GAAP measures are used in this report. These measures are not financial measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Further, the measures may not be indicative of the Company's historic operating results nor are meant to be predictive of potential future results.

Non-GAAP Measure Calculation Most Comparable IFRS Financial Measure Adjusted EBITDA









Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) Profit add Income tax income, Finance costs, net, Depreciation and amortization expenses (including amortization of intangible assets, deferred expenses-right of use and impairment charges), Other expenses (mainly amortization of share based compensation) Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total revenues Profit Adjusted Free Cash Flow Cash flows from operating activities add Cash flows from investing activities deduct Investment in deposits, net deduct Lease principal payments deduct Lease interest payments Cash flows from operating activities add Cash flows from investing activities Total Operating Expenses (OPEX) Cost of service revenues add Selling and marketing expenses add General and administrative expenses add Credit losses deduct Depreciation and amortization expenses, Other expenses (mainly amortization of employee share based compensation) Sum of: Cost of service revenues, Selling and marketing expenses, General and administrative expenses, Credit losses Net Debt Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings add Notes payable add Borrowings from banks add Financial liability at fair value deduct Cash and cash equivalents deduct Short-term and long-term deposits Sum of: Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings, Notes payable, Borrowings from banks, Financial liability at fair value Less Sum of: Cash and cash equivalents, Short-term deposits, Long-term deposits.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet services and TV services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner, see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

Contacts:

Mr. Tamir Amar

Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +972-54-781-4951



Mr. Amir Adar

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Projects

Tel: +972-54-781-5051

E-mail: [email protected]







PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION





New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation

into

U.S. Dollars



December 31,



2020 2021 2021



In millions CURRENT ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

376 308 99 Short-term deposits

411 344 111 Trade receivables

560 571 184 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

46 152 49 Deferred expenses – right of use

26 27 9 Inventories

77 87 28



1,496 1,489 480









NON CURRENT ASSETS







Long-term deposits

155 280 90 Trade receivables

232 245 79 Deferred expenses – right of use

118 142 45 Lease – right of use

663 679 218 Property and equipment

1,495 1,644 529 Intangible and other assets

521 472 152 Goodwill

407 407 131 Deferred income tax asset

29 34 11 Other non-current receivables

9 1 *



3,629 3,904 1,255









TOTAL ASSETS

5,125 5,393 1,735

* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.





PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION





New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation

into

U.S. Dollars



December 31,



2020 2021 2021



In millions CURRENT LIABILITIES







Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings

290 268 86 Trade payables

666 705 227 Other payables and provisions

127 185 59 Current maturities of lease liabilities

120 125 40 Deferred revenues and other

131 139 45



1,334 1,422 457 NON CURRENT LIABILITIES







Notes payable

1,219 1,224 394 Borrowings from banks

86 184 59 Financial liability at fair value

4



Liability for employee rights upon retirement, net

42 35 12 Lease liabilities

582 595 191 Deferred revenues from HOT mobile

71 39 13 Provisions and other non-current liabilities

64 35 11



2,068 2,112 680









TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,402 3,534 1,137









EQUITY







Share capital – ordinary shares of NIS 0.01

par value: authorized – December 31, 2020

and 2021 – 235,000,000 shares;

issued and outstanding - 2 2 1 December 31, 2020 – ­*182,826,973 shares





December 31, 2021 – *183,678,220 shares





Capital surplus

1,311 1,279 411 Accumulated retained earnings

606 742 239 Treasury shares, at cost

December 31, 2020 – **7,741,784 shares

December 31, 2021 – **7,337,759 shares (196) (164) (53) TOTAL EQUITY

1,723 1,859 598 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

5,125 5,393 1,735

* Net of treasury shares.

** Including restricted shares in an amount of 1,008,735 and 1,349,119 as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021, respectively, held by a trustee under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan, such shares may become outstanding upon completion of vesting conditions.





PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











Convenience









translation



New Israeli Shekels into

U.S. dollars



Year ended December 31,



2019 2020 2021 2021



In millions (except earnings per share) Revenues, net

3,234 3,189 3,363 1,081 Cost of revenues

2,707 2,664 2,732 878 Gross profit

527 525 631 203











Selling and marketing expenses

301 291 323 104 General and administrative expenses

149 145 164 52 Credit losses

18 23 9 3 Other income, net

28 30 28 9 Operating profit

87 96 163 53 Finance income

7 8 4 1 Finance expenses

75 77 68 22 Finance costs, net

68 69 64 21 Profit before income tax

19 27 99 32 Income tax income (expenses)

* (10) 16 5 Profit for the year

19 17 115 37











Earnings per share









Basic

0.12 0.09 0.63 0.20 Diluted

0.12 0.09 0.62 0.20













* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation

into

U.S. dollars



Year ended December 31,



2019 2020 2021 2021



In millions Profit for the year

19 17 115 37 Other comprehensive income, items









that will not be reclassified to profit or loss









Remeasurements of post-employment benefit









obligations

(2) 1 8 3 Income taxes relating to remeasurements of









post-employment benefit obligations

* * (2) (1) Other comprehensive income (loss)









for the year, net of income taxes

(2) 1 6 2











TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME









FOR THE YEAR

17 18 121 39

* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) SEGMENT INFORMATION & ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION



New Israeli Shekels



New Israeli Shekels



Year ended December 31, 2021



Year ended December 31, 2020



In millions



In millions



Cellular

Fixed line segment

Elimination

Consolidated



Cellular

Fixed line

Elimination

Consolidated

segment segment segment Segment revenue - Services 1,687

948





2,635



1,647

861





2,508

Inter-segment revenue - Services 12

118

(130)







16

132

(148)





Segment revenue - Equipment 602

126





728



545

136





681

Total revenues 2,301

1,192

(130)

3,363



2,208

1,129

(148)

3,189

Segment cost of revenues - Services 1,204

952





2,156



1,272

856





2,128

Inter-segment cost of revenues - Services 117

13

(130)







131

17

(148)





Segment cost of revenues - Equipment 498

78





576



451

85





536

Cost of revenues 1,819

1,043

(130)

2,732



1,854

958

(148)

2,664

Gross profit 482

149





631



354

171





525

Operating expenses (3) 302

194





496



300

159





459

Other income, net 17

11





28



19

11





30

Operating profit (loss) 197

(34)





163



73

23





96

Adjustments to presentation of segment

































Adjusted EBITDA –Depreciation and amortization 410

334











450

264









–Other (1) 9

6











10

2









Segment Adjusted EBITDA (2) 616

306











533

289









Reconciliation of segment subtotal Adjusted EBITDA

to profit for the year

































Segments subtotal Adjusted EBITDA (2)











922















822

- Depreciation and amortization











(744)















(714)

- Finance costs, net











(64)















(69)

- Income tax income (expenses)











16















(10)

- Other (1)











(15)















(12)

Profit for the year











115















17



PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) INTERIM SEGMENT INFORMATION & ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION



New Israeli Shekels



New Israeli Shekels



3 months ended December 31, 2021



3 months ended December 31, 2020



In millions (Unaudited)



In millions (Unaudited)



Cellular

segment

Fixed line

segment

Elimination

Consolidated



Cellular

segment

Fixed line

segment

Elimination

Consolidated

Segment revenue - Services 429

246





675



412

220





632

Inter-segment revenue - Services 2

28

(30)







4

32

(36)





Segment revenue - Equipment 149

29





178



135

41





176

Total revenues 580

303

(30)

853



551

293

(36)

808

Segment cost of revenues - Services 298

236





534



312

231





543

Inter-segment cost of revenues - Services 27

3

(30)







31

5

(36)





Segment cost of revenues - Equipment 124

20





144



112

24





136

Cost of revenues 449

259

(30)

678



455

260

(36)

679

Gross profit 131

44





175



96

33





129

Operating expenses (3) 79

47





126



73

45





118

Other income, net 5

2





7



4

5





9

Operating profit (loss) 57

(1)





56



27

(7)





20

Adjustments to presentation of segment

Adjusted EBITDA

































– Depreciation and amortization 100

86











108

72









– Other (1) 5

3











3

*









Segment Adjusted EBITDA (2) 162

88











138

65









Reconciliation of segment subtotal Adjusted

EBITDA to profit for the period

































Segments subtotal Adjusted EBITDA (2)











250















203

- Depreciation and amortization











(186)















(180)

- Finance costs, net











(14)















(13)

- Income tax income (expenses)











35















(2)

- Other (1)











(8)















(3)

Profit for the period











77















5



* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

(1) Mainly amortization of employee share based compensation.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA as reviewed by the CODM represents Earnings Before Interest (finance costs, net), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (including amortization of intangible assets, deferred expenses-right of use and impairment charges) and Other expenses (mainly amortization of share based compensation). Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Adjusted EBITDA may not be indicative of the Group's historic operating results nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. The usage of the term "Adjusted EBITDA" is to highlight the fact that the Amortization includes amortization of deferred expenses – right of use and amortization of employee share based compensation and impairment charges.

(3) Operating expenses include selling and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses and credit losses.

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation

into

U.S. Dollars

Year ended December 31,

2019 2020 2021 2021

In millions CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Cash generated from operations (Appendix) 838 787 791 254 Income tax paid (1) (1) (17) (5) Net cash provided by operating activities 837 786 774 249 Acquisition of property and equipment (462) (409) (519) (167) Acquisition of intangible and other assets (167) (164) (153) (49) Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired (3)





investment in deposits, net (552) (14) (58) (19) Interest received 1 6 3 1 Consideration received from sales of property and equipment 2 * * * Net cash used in investing activities (1,181) (581) (727) (234)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Lease principal payments (139) (129) (130) (42) Lease interest payments (20) (18) (18) (6) Share issuance, net of issuance costs

276



Proceeds from issuance of notes payable, net of issuance costs 562 466 220 71 Proceeds from issuance of option warrants exercisable for notes payables 37





Interest paid (37) (49) (48) (15) Proceeds from non-current bank borrowing received



150 48 Repayment of borrowings (65) (52) (52) (17) Repayment of notes payables (109) (620) (237) (76) Settlement of contingent consideration

(2)



Transactions with non-controlling interests (2)





Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 227 (128) (115) (37) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (117) 77 (68) (22) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF YEAR 416 299 376 121









CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR 299 376 308 99











* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Appendix - Cash generated from operations and supplemental information



New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation

into

U.S. Dollars

Year ended December 31,

2019 2020 2021 2021

In millions









Cash generated from operations:







Profit for the year 19 17 115 37









Adjustments for:







Depreciation and amortization 723 683 713 229 Amortization of deferred expenses - Right of use 28 31 31 10 Employee share based compensation expenses 17 12 15 5 Liability for employee rights upon retirement, net 1 (1) 2 1 Finance costs, net 5 (2) (4) (1) Lease interest payments 20 18 18 6 Interest paid 37 49 48 15 Interest received (1) (6) (3) (1) Deferred income taxes 4 12 (7) (2) Income tax paid 1 1 17 5 Capital loss from property and equipment (2) * * * Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable:







Trade 42 82 (24) (8) Other (1) (6) (70) (23) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accruals:







Trade 63 (57) 3 1 Other payables and provisions (14) (70) 27 8 Deferred revenues and other (27) 24 (24) (7) Increase in deferred expenses - Right of use (51) (47) (56) (18) Decrease (increase) in inventories (26) 47 (10) (3) Cash generated from operations 838 787 791 254











* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

At December 31, 2019, 2020 and 2021, trade and other payables and provisions, net included NIS 115 million, NIS 139 million and NIS 157 million (US$ 50 million), respectively, in respect of acquisition of intangible assets and property and equipment; payments in respect thereof are presented in cash flows from investing activities. These balances are recognized in the cash flow statements upon payment. Cost of inventory used as fixed assets during 2020 and 2021 were NIS 8 million and NIS 33 million (US$ 11 million), respectively.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures:

Adjusted Free Cash Flow New Israeli Shekels Convenience translation into

U.S. Dollars

12 months ended December 31, 3 months ended December 31, 12 months ended December 31, 3 months ended December 31,

2020 2021 2020 2021 2021 2021

(Audited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited)

In millions Net cash provided by operating activities 786 774 182 163 249 53 Net cash used in investing activities (581) (727) (61) (313) (234) (101) Investment in (proceeds from) deposits, net 14 58 (92) 103 19 33 Lease principal payments (129) (130) (27) (28) (42) (9) Lease interest payments (18) (18) (5) (4) (6) (1) Adjusted Free Cash Flow 72 (43) (3) (79) (14) (25) Interest paid (49) (48) (7) (5) (15) (2) Adjusted Free Cash Flow After Interest 23 (91) (10) (84) (29) (27)

Total Operating Expenses (OPEX) New Israeli Shekels Convenience translation into

U.S. Dollars

12 months ended December 31, 3 months ended December 31, 12 months ended December 31, 3 months ended December 31,

2020 2021 2020 2021 2021 2021

(Audited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited)

In millions Cost of revenues - Services 2,128 2,156 543 534 693 173 Selling and marketing expenses 291 323 79 85 104 27 General and administrative expenses 145 164 35 42 52 13 Credit losses (gains) 23 9 4 (1) 3 * Depreciation and amortization (714) (744) (180) (186) (239) (60) Other (1) (2) (7) (1) (5) (2) (2) OPEX 1,871 1,901 480 469 611 151















(1) Mainly amortization of employee share based compensation.

* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

Key Financial and Operating Indicators (unaudited) *

NIS M unless otherwise stated Q4' 19 Q1' 20 Q2' 20 Q3' 20 Q4' 20 Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21 Q4'21

2020 2021 Cellular Segment Service Revenues 438 423 409 415 416 413 420 435 431

1,663 1,699 Cellular Segment Equipment Revenues 172 146 130 134 135 160 157 136 149

545 602 Fixed-Line Segment Service Revenues 238 245 244 252 252 260 262 270 274

993 1,066 Fixed-Line Segment Equipment Revenues 26 32 28 35 41 34 34 29 29

136 126 Reconciliation for consolidation (40) (39) (37) (36) (36) (34) (33) (33) (30)

(148) (130) Total Revenues 834 807 774 800 808 833 840 837 853

3,189 3,363 Gross Profit from Equipment Sales 37 37 30 38 40 42 39 37 34

145 152 Operating Profit* 30 36 20 20 20 28 30 49 56

96 163 Cellular Segment Adjusted EBITDA* 156 132 129 134 138 143 139 172 162

533 616 Fixed-Line Segment Adjusted EBITDA* 61 83 71 70 65 66 74 78 88

289 306 Total Adjusted EBITDA* 217 215 200 204 203 209 213 250 250

822 922 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)* 26% 27% 26% 26% 25% 25% 25% 30% 29%

26% 27% OPEX* 467 460 456 475 480 481 485 467 469

1,871 1,901 Finance costs, net* 20 19 13 24 13 19 16 15 14

69 64 Profit (Loss)* 7 10 7 (5) 5 5 9 24 77

17 115 Capital Expenditures (cash) 127 151 119 147 156 149 139 172 212

573 672 Capital Expenditures (additions) 129 129 121 179 166 142 182 112 244

595 680 Adjusted Free Cash Flow 16 10 44 21 (3) 19 8 9 (79)

72 (43) Adjusted Free Cash Flow (after interest) 0 8 13 12 (10) 18 (33) 8 (84)

23 (91) Net Debt 957 673 658 646 657 639 670 662 744

657 744 Cellular Subscriber Base (Thousands) 2,657 2,676 2,708 2,762 2,836 2,903 2,970 3,019 3,023

2,836 3,023 Post-Paid Subscriber Base (Thousands) 2,366 2,380 2,404 2,437 2,495 2,548 2,615 2,664 2,671

2,495 2,671 Pre-Paid Subscriber Base (Thousands) 291 296 304 325 341 355 355 355 352

341 352 Cellular ARPU (NIS) 55 53 51 51 49 48 48 48 48

51 48 Cellular Churn Rate (%) 7.2% 7.5% 7.5% 7.3% 7.2% 6.8% 7.2% 6.4% 7.9%

30% 28% Infrastructure-Based Internet Subscribers (Thousands) 268 281 295 311 329 339 354 365 374

329 374 Fiber-Optic Subscribers (Thousands) 76 87 101 120 139 155 173 192 212

139 212 Homes connected to fiber-optic infrastructure (Thousands) 324 361 396 432 465 514 571 624 700

465 700 TV Subscriber Base (Thousands) 188 200 215 224 232 234 223** 226 226

232 226** Number of Employees (FTE) 2,834 1,867 2,745 2,731 2,655 2,708 2,628 2,627 2,574

2,655 2,574

Comments:

* See footnote 2 regarding use of non-GAAP measures.

** In Q2'21, the Company removed from its TV subscriber base approximately 21,000 subscribers who had joined at various different times and had remained in trial periods of over six months without charge or usage.

Disclosure for notes holders as of December 31, 2021

Information regarding the notes series issued by the Company, in million NIS

Series Original

issuance

date Principal on

the date of

issuance As of 31.12.2021 Annual interest

rate Principal

repayment dates Interest

repayment dates Interest

linkage Trustee contact details Principal

book value Linked principal

book value Interest accumulated

in books Market

value From To





F (2) 20.07.17 12.12.17* 04.12.18* 01.12.19* 255 389 150 226.75 384 384 ** 392 2.16% 25.06.20 25.06.24 25.06, 25.12 Not Linked Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd. Merav Offer. 113 Hayarkon St., Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-5544553. G (1) (2) 06.01.19 01.07.19* 28.11.19* 27.02.20* 31.05.20* 01.07.20* 02.07.20* 26.11.20* 31.05.21* 225 38.5 86.5 15.1 84.8 12.2 300 62.2 26.5 851 851 18 952 4% 25.06.22 25.06.27 25.06 Not Linked Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd. Merav Offer. 113 Hayarkon St., Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-5544553. H (2) (3) 26.12.21 198.4 198 198 ** 199 2.08% 25.06.25 25.06.30 25.06 Not Linked Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd. Merav Offer. 113 Hayarkon St., Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-5544553.

(1) In April 2019, the Company issued in a private placement 2 series of untradeable option warrants that were exercisable for the Company's Series G debentures. The exercise period of the first series is between July 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020 and of the second series is between July 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021. The Series G debentures that were allotted upon the exercise of an option warrant were identical in all their rights to the Company's Series G debentures immediately upon their allotment, and are entitled to any payment of interest or other benefit, the effective date of which is due after the allotment date. The debentures that were allotted as a result of the exercise of option warrants were registered on the TASE. The total amount received by the Company on the allotment date of the option warrants is NIS 37 million. For additional details see the Company's press release dated April 17, 2019. Following exercise of option warrants from the first series, the Company issued Series G Notes in a total principal amount of NIS 225 million. Following exercise of option warrants from the second series in July 2020, November 2020 and May 2021, the Company issued Series G Notes in a principal amount of NIS 12.2 million, NIS 62.2 million and NIS 26.5 million, respectively. The issuance in May 2021 was the final exercise of option warrants from the second series.

(2) Regarding Series F Notes, Series G Notes, Series H Notes and borrowing P, borrowing Q and borrowing R the Company is required to comply with a financial covenant that the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA shall not exceed 5. Compliance will be examined and reported on a quarterly basis. For the purpose of the covenant, Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as the sum total for the last 12 month period, excluding adjustable one-time items. As of December 31, 2021, the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 0.8. Additional stipulations mainly include: Shareholders' equity shall not decrease below NIS 400 million and no dividends will be declared if shareholders' equity will be below NIS 650 million regarding Series F notes, borrowing P and borrowing Q. Shareholders' equity shall not decrease below NIS 600 million and no dividends will be declared if shareholders' equity will be below NIS 750 million regarding Series G notes and borrowing R. Shareholders' equity shall not decrease below NIS 700 million and no dividends will be declared if shareholders' equity will be below NIS 850 million regarding Series H notes. The Company shall not create floating liens subject to certain terms. The Company has the right for early redemption under certain conditions. With respect to notes payable series F, series G and series H: the Company shall pay additional annual interest of 0.5% in the case of a two- notch downgrade in the Notes rating and an additional annual interest of 0.25% for each further single-notch downgrade, up to a maximum additional interest of 1%; the Company shall pay additional annual interest of 0.25% during a period in which there is a breach of the financial covenant; debt rating will not decrease below BBB- for a certain period. In any case, the total maximum additional interest for Series F, Series G and Series H, shall not exceed 1.25%, 1% or 1.25%, respectively. For more information see the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021.

In the reporting period, the Company was in compliance with all financial covenants and obligations and no cause for early repayment occurred.

(3) In December 2021, the Company issued Series H Notes in a principal amount of NIS 198.4 million. For more information see the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021.

* On these dates additional Notes of the series were issued. The information in the table refers to the full series.

** Representing an amount of less than NIS 1 million.

Disclosure for Notes holders as of December 31, 2021 (cont.)

Notes Rating Details*

Series Rating

Company Rating as of

31.12.2021 and

28.02.2022 (1) Rating assigned

upon issuance of

the Series Recent date of rating

as of 31.12.2021 and

28.02.2022 Additional ratings between the original issuance date and the recent date of rating (2) Date Rating F S&P Maalot ilA+ ilA+ 12/2021 07/2017, 09/2017, 12/2017, 01/2018, 08/2018, 11/2018, 12/2018, 01/2019, 04/2019, 08/2019, 02/2020, 05/2020, 06/2020, 07/2020, 08/2020, 11/2020, 05/2021, 08/2021,12/2021 ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+ G (3) S&P Maalot ilA+ ilA+ 12/2021 12/2018, 01/2019, 04/2019, 08/2019, 02/2020, 05/2020, 06/2020, 07/2020, 08/2020, 11/2020, 05/2021, 08/2021, 12/2021 ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+ H (3) S&P Maalot ilA+ ilA+ 12/2021 12/2021 ilA+

(1) In August 2021, S&P Maalot reaffirmed the Company's rating of "ilA+/Stable".

(2) For details regarding the rating of the notes see the S&P Maalot reports dated August 11, 2021.

(3) In December 2021, the Company issued Series H Notes in a principal amount of NIS 198.4 million. For more information see the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021.

* A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. Ratings may be subject to suspension, revision or withdrawal at any time, and each rating should be evaluated independently of any other rating

Summary of Financial Undertakings (according to repayment dates) as of December 31, 2021

a. Notes issued to the public by the Company and held by the public, excluding such notes held by the Company's parent company, by a controlling shareholder, by companies controlled by them, or by companies controlled by the Company, based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).



Principal payments Gross interest

payments (without

deduction of tax)

ILS linked

to CPI ILS not linked

to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year - 212,985 - - - 42,987 Second year - 212,985 - - - 38,901 Third year - 212,985 - - - 32,810 Fourth year - 124,765 - - - 27,950 Fifth year and on - 669,226 - - - 46,414 Total - 1,432,946 - - - 189,062

b. Private notes and other non-bank credit, excluding such notes held by the Company's parent company, by a controlling shareholder, by companies controlled by them, or by companies controlled by the Company, based on the Company's "Solo" financial data – None.

c. Credit from banks in Israel based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).



Principal payments Gross interest

payments (without

deduction of tax)

ILS linked

to CPI ILS not linked

to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year - 52,132 - - - 5,772 Second year - 22,720 - - - 4,464 Third year - 11,400 - - - 3,932 Fourth year - 30,000 - - - 3,439 Fifth year and on - 120,000 - - - 9,933 Total - 236,252 - - - 27,540

Summary of Financial Undertakings (according to repayment dates) as of December 31, 2021 (cont.)

d. Credit from banks abroad based on the Company's "Solo" financial data – None.

e. Total of sections a - d above, total credit from banks, non-bank credit and notes based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).



Principal payments Gross interest

payments (without

deduction of tax)

ILS linked

to CPI ILS not linked

to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year - 265,117 - - - 48,759 Second year - 235,705 - - - 43,365 Third year - 224,385 - - - 36,742 Fourth year - 154,765 - - - 31,389 Fifth year and on - 789,226 - - - 56,347 Total - 1,669,198 - - - 216,602

f. Off-balance sheet Credit exposure based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS) – 50,000 (Guarantees on behalf of a joint arrangement, without expiration date).

g. Off-balance sheet Credit exposure of all the Company's consolidated companies, excluding companies that are reporting corporations and excluding the Company's data presented in section f above - None.

h. Total balances of the credit from banks, non-bank credit and notes of all the consolidated companies, excluding companies that are reporting corporations and excluding Company's data presented in sections a - d above - None.

i. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by the parent company or a controlling shareholder and balances of notes offered by the Company held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder - None.

j. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by companies held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder, which are not controlled by the Company, and balances of notes offered by the Company held by companies held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder, which are not controlled by the Company – None.

k. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by consolidated companies and balances of notes offered by the Company held by the consolidated companies - None.

[1] The quarterly financial results are unaudited.

[2] For the definition of this and other Non-GAAP financial measures, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.

[3] In the second quarter of 2021, the Company removed from its TV subscriber base approximately 21 thousand subscribers who had joined the company at various times and had remained in trial periods of over six months without charge or usage.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1334689/Partner_Communications_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Partner Communications Company Ltd.