Partner Communications Reports Ministry of Communications Decision to Shut Down MRT Networks Operating on Old Technologies

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports, following that stated in sections 4B.8-"Our Network" and 4B.12e-x "Hearings and Examinations" of the Company's annual report for 2020 regarding the hearing published by the Ministry of Communications, or MOC, for the shutdown of 2G and 3G networks ("the Old Technologies") by year end 2025, that on June 27, 2021, the decision of the MOC was received which determines, among other things: (a) the termination of Old Technology services on December 31, 2025 (or on an earlier date, at the Company's request, subject to certain conditions); (b) a ban on the import of cellular devices that support the Old Technologies as of January 1, 2022; (c) prohibition of connecting an existing subscriber or a new customer with equipment operating on the Old Technologies (except for security forces equipment) as of January 1, 2023; and (d) setting the frequency allotments that were allocated at the time for the Old Technologies (in the 900, 1800 and 2100 Mhz bands) for usage that will also be allowed with more advanced technologies, until December 31, 2030.

The Company is examining the implications of the Ministry of Communications' decisions.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

