Partner Communications Updates That The Number Of Fiber Optic Infrastructure Subscribers Of "Partner Fiber" Exceeds 150 Thousand

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, March 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces that, the number of "Partner Fiber" fiber optic infrastructure subscribers exceeds 150 thousand.

Partner's infrastructure which is wholly owned by the Company and provides home browsing at speeds of up to 1,000 Mhz, was launched in August 2017, and in less than four years, is connected to buildings which contain more than 500 thousand households (Home Connected).

Furthermore, to date, Partner's independent fiber optic infrastructure already reaches more than 760 thousand households (Home passed) with the possibility to connect to the fiber network.

In addition, the Company wishes to update that, as of today, the number of its infrastructure-based internet subscribers (either through the wholesale market on Bezeq/Hot infrastructure or through Partner's fiber optic infrastructure), totals more than 336 thousand.

The Company will continue to publish updates to the data included in this report, as part of its quarterly reports.

Ms. Osnat Ronen, Chairperson of Partner's board of directors, noted: "Partner's Board of Directors is proud of this significant milestone that the Company has achieved. Within a short time, which included coping with the Corona virus, the Company continued to resolutely deploy and connect its independent fiber optic infrastructure throughout the country. This is a move with national significance the telecommunications infrastructure in Israel and a significant improvement that internet customers connected to Partner's fiber optic infrastructure will experience. The Company is committed to the project and will continue to deploy the fiber optics infrastructure and add more subscribers that will benefit from fast Internet in Israel."

Mr. Isaac Benbenisti, CEO of Partner, noted that: "In 2017 we announced our plans to establish a fiber optic project of national significance and today nearly half of Partner's Internet customers are Partner Fiber customers." Mr. Isaac Benbenisti added that "Partner is an example of how it is possible to reach significant deployment volumes in record time and to create a real change in the quality of life and telecommunications infrastructure in Israel, in a win-win project both for the telecommunication consumers and for the Company."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "estimate", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "seek", "will", "plan", "could", "may", "project", "goal", "target" and similar expressions often identify forward-looking statements but are not the only way we identify these statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current knowledge and our present beliefs and projections regarding possible future events. These forward-looking statements include the Company's estimation regarding the continued deployment of the Company's fiber optic infrastructure. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Partner and its operations, including the Company's ability to expand the intended deployment under the current and future regulatory conditions, subject to possible economic, regulatory, legal and other developments. In light of these risks, uncertainties, assumptions and future developments, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur, and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see:

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/

Contacts:

Mr. Tamir Amar Chief Financial Officer Tel: +972-54-781-4951 Amir Adar Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Projects Tel: +972-54-781-5051 E-mail: [email protected]



SOURCE Partner Communications Company Ltd.