Partner Excellence Awards recognize leading brick-and-mortar and online sellers as Toy Fair opens

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment Earth is celebrating its 30th anniversary by recognizing independent toy retailers whose stores and online businesses are helping shape the future of the toy and collectibles industry, as New York Toy Fair opens this week.

The company's Partner Excellence Awards honor brick-and-mortar and digital sellers that have demonstrated regional leadership, business growth, innovation, and community engagement in an evolving retail landscape.

The 2026 award recipients are:

Best Store, West: Brad's Toys, Las Vegas, NV

Brad's Toys, Las Vegas, NV Best Store, Midwest: Summit Comics & Games, Fort Wayne, IN

Summit Comics & Games, Fort Wayne, IN Best Store, South: The Forgotten Toy Box, Jacksonville, FL

The Forgotten Toy Box, Jacksonville, FL Best Store, Northeast: Comics 2 Games, Florence, KY

Comics 2 Games, Florence, KY Best New Store: CDL Video Games, Chillicothe, OH

CDL Video Games, Chillicothe, OH Best Online Store: Frogman Finds, Azusa, CA

Frogman Finds, Azusa, CA Best New Online Store: WE-R-Toys, Birmingham, AL

WE-R-Toys, Birmingham, AL Community Impact Award: Montana Murray Kennels, Belgrade, MT

Winners are being announced Feb. 13 in conjunction with New York Toy Fair as Entertainment Earth marks three decades in the toy and collectibles business.

"Independent retailers continue to play a critical role in how fans discover and engage with collectibles, and fandoms" said Michael Nelson, Director of Sales at Entertainment Earth. "As we mark our 30th year, these awards recognize partners who are adapting, growing, and serving their communities in meaningful ways."

Launched in conjunction with Entertainment Earth's 30th anniversary, the Partner Excellence Awards are intended to continue as an annual program recognizing excellence across the toy and collectibles industry.

About Entertainment Earth

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Simi Valley, California, Entertainment Earth is a leading online retailer and specialty distributor of licensed pop culture toys and collectibles. The company is known for its broad assortment, strong industry partnerships, and trusted service to consumers and retail partners worldwide. For more information, visit www.entertainmentearth.com.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://tfny2026.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=65220

SOURCE Entertainment Earth and EE Distribution