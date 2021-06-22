Partner Kevin J. O'Brien will be a panelist at a Lexology webinar on Thursday June 24th discussing the Meng Wanzhou case.

It's been more than two years since the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer and daughter of the company's founder Ren Zhengfei, by Canadian authorities on U.S. charges of alleged bank fraud. The extradition proceedings in Canada are still ongoing and have become a lightning rod of controversy in U.S.-China-Canada relations. It's an unprecedented case involving a Fortune 50 company executive.



During this webinar, the Panelists will discuss certain key elements of the case and the broader legal ramifications, including:



What kind of impact does this case have on customary international law?

Was this case too politically influenced?

Will this case impact corporate practices because of the targeting of a top-level executive/individual for the alleged sanction violations by a corporation?

What does this case tell us about sanction violations enforcement? Does it change anything?

Topic: The Meng Wanzhou Case: The Broader Impact

Date/Time: 24 June, 11am – 12pm EDT

Format: Panel discussion

Moderator: Umair Rahim, Editor - Lexology PRO

Panelists:



Joshua Dratel

Kevin O'Brien

Robert J. Anello

Alykhan Velshi

