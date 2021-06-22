Partner Kevin J. O'Brien will be a panelist at a Lexology webinar on Thursday June 24th discussing the Meng Wanzhou case.
Jun 22, 2021, 15:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Meng Wanzhou Case
It's been more than two years since the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer and daughter of the company's founder Ren Zhengfei, by Canadian authorities on U.S. charges of alleged bank fraud. The extradition proceedings in Canada are still ongoing and have become a lightning rod of controversy in U.S.-China-Canada relations. It's an unprecedented case involving a Fortune 50 company executive.
During this webinar, the Panelists will discuss certain key elements of the case and the broader legal ramifications, including:
- What kind of impact does this case have on customary international law?
- Was this case too politically influenced?
- Will this case impact corporate practices because of the targeting of a top-level executive/individual for the alleged sanction violations by a corporation?
- What does this case tell us about sanction violations enforcement? Does it change anything?
Please register by clicking on the link below:
Topic: The Meng Wanzhou Case: The Broader Impact
Date/Time: 24 June, 11am – 12pm EDT
Registration Link: https://lnkd.in/d45nj-j
Format: Panel discussion
Moderator: Umair Rahim, Editor - Lexology PRO
Panelists:
- Joshua Dratel
- Kevin O'Brien
- Robert J. Anello
- Alykhan Velshi
For further information contact:
Ford O'Brien LLP
575 Fifth Avenue, 17th Floor
New York, NY 10017
(212) 858-0040
[email protected]
Website: www.fordobrien.com
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Ford O'Brien LLP is a limited liability partnership formed in the State of New York.
MEDIA CONTACT: Katherine Jaskot, Esq.
Phone: (212) 858-0040
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Ford O'Brien LLP
Share this article