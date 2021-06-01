Partner Platform announces integration with ePayPolicy

Partner Platform and ePayPolicy allow agents to take digital payments from insureds through mobile app, portal, and web. Tweet this

"Consumer demand for easy, paperless payments has been growing for decades, and our industry is now catching up to what's been standard practice in most other industries," said Todd Sorrel, one of ePayPolicy's founders. "In the same way that modern management systems like Partner Platform just 'make sense,' we believe ongoing, integrated digital payments also make sense, because it makes life easier for everyone involved, not just the insured."

With this integration ePayPolicy joins a growing list of "Partner Allies" that provide products and services which work together with the Partner Platform agency management system to enhance the independent agency's capacity to retain, grow, and service clients. These relationships are more than integrations – they are commitments from like-minded vendors collaborating to serve mutual clients and leveraging diverse strengths to improve the experience of our agencies.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Strategic Insurance Software (SIS) is the team behind Partner Platform -- the agency management system that sets independent agents free from the status quo of over-paying and under-utilizing their agency software. "Partner" is more than a name – it's who we are. For more information, please visit https://sispartnerplatform.com.

Built by insurance professionals for the insurance industry, ePayPolicy is on a mission to replace paper checks for all agency billing. By offering a convenient, secure solution for independent agencies, brokers, MGAs, and premium finance companies, ePayPolicy is transforming the way the independent insurance industry collects payments and sends funds. https://epaypolicy.com

