Partner Platform announces integration with Lightspeed Voice

"Lightspeed is known for great service, which is the same as our approach – and that of our independent agency clients as well," said Michael Doran, President of SIS. "They are a great cultural fit for our Partner Allies program – and the integration helps clients get more from both services."

Partner and Lightspeed share many of the same values, such as personalized service above what others provide.

Steve Mohr, VP of Sales and Marketing for Lightspeed Voice, said, "After meeting with the Partner Platform team, we saw they share many of the same values we do as a company, such as providing personalized service above and beyond what many others in the industry provide. Both customer bases are very loyal, which is a testament to the product and company."

Partner Allies provide products and services which work with Partner Platform agency management system enhancing the independent agency's capacity to retain, grow, and service clients. These relationships are more than integrations – they are commitments from like-minded vendors collaborating to serve mutual clients and leveraging diverse strengths to improve the experience of our agencies.

About SIS

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Strategic Insurance Software (SIS) is the team behind Partner Platform, an innovative web-based insurance agency management system helping independent agents break free from the status quo. Partner Platform is easy to use, streamlines workflows and enables agencies to run their business more affordably and effectively. Built on a foundation of strong technology and exceptional service, we're moving forward with a constant eye on innovation that will make independent agents' lives easier. For more information, please visit https://sispartnerplatform.com.

About Lightspeed Voice

Lightspeed Voice® is a VoIP, cloud-based IP telephony provider, founded in 2009 to provide the insurance industry with reliable VoIP and client relationship management (CRM) solutions. Enjoy the communication features of a Fortune 500 company while reducing your telephone-related overhead with VoIP. Our industry compliant Lightspeed Connect system connects agents in multiple locations in a unified communications system. Use our phones, your cell phone or soft phone to connect from anywhere with VoIP. Our Lightspeed Automate processes, customizes client relationship experiences and provides intelligent reporting. We maintain a 99% customer satisfaction rating.

