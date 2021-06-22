Partner Platform announces integration with Simply Easier Payments

Partner Platform and Simply Easier Payments integrate offering independent agencies options to accept digital payments. Tweet this

For agencies that want their brand and client-relationship to remain primary, this is a critical piece to making the experience seamless for their insureds and keeping the agency brand front-and-center.

"We are always looking for ways to enhance and improve the ways our independent agency clients' their insureds through technology," said Bryce Lee, Director of Product Management for SIS. "Simply Easier Payments provides an excellent example of how innovative technology providers complement Partner's 'digital client experience' tools, such as our best-in-class client portal and mobile app. Now our clients have options to allow their insureds to make payments no matter where they are, or when they need to submit their payment."

"We are excited to work with SIS in offering integration between the Partner Platform AMS and Simply Easier Payments. This new alliance will offer users a seamless and reliable, NO-Cost solution to safely and securely process credit card and ACH payments online." said Duke Williams, founder of Simply Easier Payments. "Everything agents need to process payments and deliver their insureds the convenience they expect without the burden of monthly payments."

With this integration Simply Easier Payments joins a growing list of "Partner Allies" that provide products and services which work together with the Partner Platform agency management system to enhance the independent agency's capacity to retain, grow, and service clients. These relationships are more than integrations – they are commitments from like-minded vendors collaborating to serve mutual clients and leveraging diverse strengths to improve the experience of our agencies.

About SIS

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Strategic Insurance Software (SIS) is the team behind Partner Platform -- the agency management system that sets independent agents free from the status quo of over-paying and under-utilizing their agency software. "Partner" is more than a name – it's who we are. For more information, please visit https://sispartnerplatform.com.

