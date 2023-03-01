Partner relationship management market to grow at a CAGR of 16% from 2022 to 2027: Focus on customer engagement to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global partner relationship management market size is estimated to grow by USD 65.05 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 37% of the market's growth. Though the focus on customer engagement is driving the partner relationship management market growth, factors such as the growing demand for data security concerns may impede the market growth. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Partner Relationship Management Market 2023-2027

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Partner relationship management market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The focus on customer engagement is driving the partner relationship management software market growth.

is driving the partner relationship management software market growth. Businesses are focusing on interacting with customers and developing long-lasting relationships with them, which considerably improves customer engagement

Partner relationship management enables the dissemination of latest offerings to current and prospective clients.

Major businesses use partner relationship management to improve customer engagement, which increases sales and ensures brand recognition.

As customer satisfaction has a significant impact on brand reputation, companies are focusing on customer engagement.

These factors will drive the demand for PRM during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Data security concern is challenging the partner relationship management software market growth.

is challenging the partner relationship management software market growth. SaaS-based solutions have security and privacy concerns, such as cyberattacks.

This leads to revenue losses and significant issues in maintaining production efficiency.

SMEs are more susceptible to threats such as ransomware due to insufficient finances and inadequate IT security architecture.

Hence, data security concerns are expected to hinder the growth of the global PRM market during the forecast period.

Know more about drivers, trends & challenges, historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) Find more insights in a sample report!

Partner relationship management market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on component (solution and service) and deployment (on-premise and cloud).

The solution segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. A partner relationship management component solution is a software application or tool that addresses a certain aspect of the partner relationship management process. For instance, performance-tracking tools help companies measure and track the performance of their partners. The availability of multiple partner relationship management components for specific purposes will help organizations streamline their customer engagement process. These factors will drive the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global partner relationship management market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global partner relationship management market.

North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global partner relationship management software market during the forecast period. The use of partner relationship management technology has increased. Many companies are using cloud-based partner relationship management systems to manage their partnerships effectively. These factors will drive the growth of the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Get a glance at the market contribution of various segments, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a sample report

Partner relationship management market – Leading trends influencing the market

The integration of AI into partner relationship management is a key trend in the market.

management is a key trend in the market. Many partner relationship management tasks, such as lead generation, partner onboarding, and performance tracking, can be automated to gain useful insights.

AI analyzes large volumes of data to find patterns and forecast relationship success, which allows businesses to make wise decisions and strengthen their alliances.

With the help of AI, companies can improve partner relationship management procedures, gain useful information from partnership data, and foster productive and efficient relationships.

These factors are expected to support the growth of the PRM market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this partner relationship management market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Partner Relationship Management Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Partner Relationship Management Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Partner Relationship Management Market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Partner Relationship Management Market vendors

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!

Related Reports:

The fixed income assets management market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.05% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 9.71 trillion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (core and alternative), end-user (enterprises and individuals), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The service integration and management market size is expected to increase by USD 1.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.81%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers service integration and management market segmentation by application (IT and telecom, BFSI, retail, manufacturing, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Partner Relationship Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 65.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.36 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China,UK, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Affise Technologies Ltd., Allbound Inc., AppDirect Inc., Channeltivity LLC, ChannelXperts GmbH, Crossbeam Inc., Everflow Technologies Inc., Impartner Inc., IntroCept Pty Ltd., KIFLO co. SAS, LogicBay Corp., Mindmatrix Inc., Oracle Corp., PartnerPortal.io Inc., PartnerStack Inc., PartnerTap Inc., Reveal SAS, Salesforce.com Inc., Zift Solutions Inc., and ZINFI Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global partner relationship management market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global partner relationship management market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Component

6.3 Solution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Solution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Solution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Solution - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Solution - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Component ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Allbound Inc.

Exhibit 108: Allbound Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Allbound Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Allbound Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 AppDirect Inc.

Exhibit 111: AppDirect Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: AppDirect Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: AppDirect Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Channeltivity LLC

Exhibit 114: Channeltivity LLC - Overview



Exhibit 115: Channeltivity LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Channeltivity LLC - Key offerings

12.6 ChannelXperts GmbH

Exhibit 117: ChannelXperts GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 118: ChannelXperts GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: ChannelXperts GmbH - Key offerings

12.7 Crossbeam Inc.

Exhibit 120: Crossbeam Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Crossbeam Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Crossbeam Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Impartner Inc.

Exhibit 123: Impartner Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Impartner Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Impartner Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 IntroCept Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 126: IntroCept Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: IntroCept Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: IntroCept Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 KIFLO co. SAS

Exhibit 129: KIFLO co. SAS - Overview



Exhibit 130: KIFLO co. SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: KIFLO co. SAS - Key offerings

12.11 LogicBay Corp.

Exhibit 132: LogicBay Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: LogicBay Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: LogicBay Corp. - Key offerings

12.12 Mindmatrix Inc.

Exhibit 135: Mindmatrix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Mindmatrix Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Mindmatrix Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 138: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 PartnerPortal.io Inc.

Exhibit 143: PartnerPortal.io Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: PartnerPortal.io Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: PartnerPortal.io Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 146: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Zift Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 150: Zift Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Zift Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Zift Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 ZINFI Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 153: ZINFI Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: ZINFI Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: ZINFI Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 156: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 157: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 158: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 159: Research methodology



Exhibit 160: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 161: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 162: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio