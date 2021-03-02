'Partner Up' for a New Virtual Game Show-Style Experience from Majestic Circus

MIAMI, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Majestic Circus Ringmasters who created the popular virtual game show-style experiences, Get It! and Know It!, are now introducing a new game to the mix – Partner Up! Partner Up! gives players an opportunity to host a virtual game night that they're unlikely to forget.

Enjoy this 60-minute majestic live game experience, Partner Up!, and take on their friends, colleagues, or family. The game is best played with two to six duos (12 players maximum). All 12 players can be in the same location or 12 different locations with no impact on playing the game.

Grab a spouse, best friend, co-worker, sibling, or even a parent and see if you have what it takes to be dubbed the "perfect PARTNERs!" Each set of PARTNERS will take on up to five other duos in various challenges. To succeed partners will need knowledge of each other, a deck of playing cards, a pen, paper, and of course, teamwork. The stronger the connection is between partners, the better the odds, but if there's less knowledge of each other, there's still a chance to win if bonus points are scored. During the "How well do you know your partner" challenge, players will compete with a teammate in a series of games across three main rounds. Each round has its own set of unique rules. Some games require partners to get inside one another's brain, some require partners to know each other's strengths and weaknesses, and some will require partners to work together to beat out the other duos. At the end of each round, teams will have an opportunity to score bonus points if they are able to get on the same page, but with wacky scenarios and choices it's easier said than done. Successful partners may find themselves at the top of the leaderboard while the others…well, they will at least walk away with new information about each other!

And Majestic Circus is offering new players a special 20% off discount on any of the three games for first-time players using the code JointheCircus.

"We're excited to be rolling out our third virtual game experience. Our talented Ringmasters will guide you through the game of turns and twists until one set of partners comes out victorious," said Majestic Circus Co-Founder, Kevin Noonan. "Partner Up! will test your knowledge of each other and you may be surprised how much or how little you know about your partner however every set of partners will have a chance to win by scoring bonus points and it's always a surprise to see who his crowd as the duo champions."

The Majestic Circus virtual playground features unforgettable live experiences hosted by seasoned show business professionals known as Ringmasters, each with big personalities and a touch of comedic genius. The unique experiences are designed to keep players guessing and having fun, whether in a personal or corporate setting. The live experiences have been designed to combine production, participation, and a bit of healthy competition. Collectively, Majestic Circus's talent have entertained millions of guests over the past 10 plus years.

For those looking to take advantage of the Majestic Circus experiences, more information can be found at www.majesticcircus.com as well as on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

