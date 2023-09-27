PartnerHero acquires ElevateCX, a leading customer experience community and events series

News provided by

PartnerHero

27 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

The acquisition further cements PartnerHero's reputation as a
leader in CX thought leadership and innovation

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PartnerHero (www.partnerhero.com), a tech-enabled outsourcing company and customer operations platform has acquired ElevateCX (elevatecx.co), a popular community and event series for customer experience leaders. As part of the deal, ElevateCX founder Sarah Hatter has joined PartnerHero as Senior Director of Community and Events.

Founded in 2012, ElevateCX has produced 40 global events, including yearly flagship multi-day conferences, and has an active Slack community, a podcast, and video series.

Continue Reading

"ElevateCX isn't like every other business event," said Hatter. "We work hard to create an inviting, authentic atmosphere built around nurturing community relationships. We see a lot of repeat attendance, because we haven't just built yet another typical, transactional business conference. ElevateCX is a place where people form lasting connections with one another."

PartnerHero will continue to host ElevateCX events, starting with the upcoming conference in Atlanta, GA on October 12-13, 2023.

"I'm so excited to welcome Sarah and ElevateCX into PartnerHero," said Mercer Smith, VP of CX Insights and Community. "Sarah's built an incredible community and one of the most memorable and enjoyable event experiences in the CX space. We're not planning to mess with it and I'm excited that Sarah is joining us to continue to grow and build ElevateCX with additional resources at her disposal."

In addition to continuing running the ElevateCX event series, Hatter will also take an active role in leading the CX Heroes community (www.heroes.cx).

About ElevateCX
ElevateCX is where people who take customer experience seriously can find deep, engaging education that they can use to train their teams. Attendees to its twice-annual event series are CX practitioners, managers, team leads, and others who are on the front lines of customer experience each day.

About PartnerHero
PartnerHero is a provider of premium customer operations outsourcing, including customer support, trust & safety, content moderation, QA, software implementation, and CX strategy. The company has offices in the United States, Honduras, Romania, and the Philippines, and remote employees in dozens of additional countries.

SOURCE PartnerHero

Also from this source

PartnerHero named number 10 most loved workplace in the world by Newsweek

PartnerHero acquires Summatti, an AI-powered conversation analytics platform

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.