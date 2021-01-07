Partnering for Safety and Sustainability: eOn Mist and Goodwill Southern California 'Do Good'

"COVID-19 has created long-lasting effects that go beyond the virus itself – in our economy and in how we work, interact and coexist," said eOn Mist LLC co-founder Austin Hurst. "As a society, we've effected behavioral change, such as frequent hand washing and surface sanitizing, to fight the pandemic. We want to encourage continuing these habits as studies show that regular hand cleansing reduces school absenteeism by almost 20% and respiratory infections by over 15%, while unclean hands contribute to nearly 50% of all foodborne illness outbreaks. We don't care if people use eOn Mist, just that they keep on keeping their hands clean."

Patrick McClenahan, President and CEO of Goodwill Southern California, adds: "Lessons from the pandemic reinforce how small actions can contribute to the sum total of community's well-being. The eOn Mist donation of eOn Mist dispensers will help our employees stay safe, healthy and working – ultimately supporting a shared commitment to sustainable job growth and creation in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino County."

Since 1916, Goodwill Southern California has provided employment services and training for those with vocational challenges. In the months following the first California stay-at-home orders, Goodwill Southern California distributed more than $3 million in emergency supportive services to the community and virtually served over 30,000 job seekers with employment assistance, far surpassing service numbers from the year prior. Faced with a decrease in revenue and an increase in the demand for services, Goodwill Southern California is proud of the community support and partnerships that have emerged in these challenging times.

eOn Sanitizing Mist™ Hand Sanitizer was the first FDA-registered continuous-spray hand-sanitizer in a TSA-friendly 2 ounce recyclable format. eOn Mist is available online at www.eOnMist.com and at over 25,000 major retail locations nationwide. eOn Mist produces a fine mist spray with no drips and is easy to apply, especially on children.

To support Goodwill Southern California's "Do Good. Do Goodwill" campaign, and the Jobs Accelerator Fund directly, please visit Give.Goodwillsocal.org or Text "JOBS" to (323) 443-1277.

About eOn Mist, LLC

eOn mist, LLC is based in Los Angeles, California. The Company's first Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) product, eOn Sanitizing Mist™, was created and brought to market in record time using rapid prototyping and manufacturing technologies. Since eOn Mist LLC was formed in March 2020, the Company has invested over $23 million in 31 supply chain partners, resulting in a sustained economic impact of employing over 3,000 workers in eOn Mist related roles across the country. Learn more at https://eonmist.com/

About Goodwill Southern California

Transforming lives through the power of work, Goodwill Southern California (GSC) serves individuals with disabilities or other vocational challenges, as well as businesses, by providing education, training, work experience and job placement services. Each year, GSC prepares and places thousands of individuals into sustainable employment through programs and services offered at three campuses, Career Resource Centers, WorkSource Centers, Deaf, Youth and Veteran Employment Programs throughout Los Angeles (north of Rosecrans Ave.), Riverside and San Bernardino counties. GSC supports its mission with proceeds generated from more than 80 stores and 30 attended donation centers. GSC spends 95 percent of its budget on programs and services. Committed to caring for the earth, last year GSC diverted over 100 million pounds of reusable or recyclable goods from landfills. Goodwill is GOOD for Everyone!

