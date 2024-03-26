PARTNERIQ UNVEILS STRATEGIC CONSULTANCY AND ADVISORY SERVICE TO HELP PARTNERS ACCELERATE THEIR AI, COPILOT & AZURE ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT

ORLANDO, Fla., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week at Enterprise Connect Orlando, PartnerIQ unveils the PartnerIQ Life Cycle Framework to help Microsoft partners accelerate AI, Copilot and Azure co-selling capability at every stage of partnering; from the need for a strategy building a foundation, to navigating the various Microsoft KPIs and eventually alliance as a service through "Alliance Manager On-Demand." PartnerIQ truly delivers the Rosetta Stone to help partners achieve growth at each stage of maturity when engaging Microsoft.

PartnerIQ, a leading provider of strategic alliance consulting and advisory services, announced their entry to the market delivering professional services for Microsoft partners. PartnerIQ's mission as stated by Head of Marketing, Amanda Sapata, "We accelerate partner access and program navigation for Microsoft partners entering the AI, Copilot, and Azure marketplace. We help by delivering strategic guidance to coach partners who want to mature their Microsoft practice. Our strength is our relation network and ability to coach co-selling through Microsoft into a strategy which ultimately delivers business growth."

PartnerIQ drives value through more efficiently and effectively partnering with hyperscalers.

"We are thrilled to introduce PartnerIQ, a proven insider's approach to partnering with Microsoft. The PartnerIQ framework enables businesses to unlock each stage of strategic alliance going beyond academics. We started PartnerIQ to not only coach methodologies, programs and frameworks, but to work alongside our partners as an extension of their organization." said Justin Stevens, Managing Partner and Co-Founder at PartnerIQ.

The need for PartnerIQ developed as an outcome of navigating the various complexities of partner programs while partners ask for the shortest path to extraordinary results.

"We set out to help partners with extraordinarily high expectations understand the difficulty, complexity and investment of what is being asked for, but also form a plan that could achieve results. When building our Life Cycle, we found partners needed to understand that partnering is hard and partner organizations need to be built the right way with a solid foundation," said Max Beeh, Managing Partner and Co-Founder at PartnerIQ. "Everyone across the organization needs to be fully invested and aligned for sustainable success. At PartnerIQ, we foster rock solid business relationships while creating a foundation for mutual success and growth."

PartnerIQ's innovative solutions cater to businesses of all sizes and industries, offering a scalable and customizable platform to meet the unique needs of each client. Whether forging new partnerships or optimizing existing ones, PartnerIQ is set to become an indispensable ally for businesses seeking growth with Microsoft and other Hyperscalers.

