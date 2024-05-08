PARTNERLINQ HONORED AS BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2024 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

CRANBURY, N.J., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PartnerLinQ was named the winner of the Bronze Stevie® Award in the 'Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year - Up to 2,500 Employees' category in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit, and non-profit, large, and small. More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners and more than 3,700 nominations from diverse organizations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Acknowledging PartnerLinQ as an innovative company, judges have highlighted that PartnerLinQ has revolutionized supply chain technology with its First-to-Market Digitally Optimized Supply Chain Integration System. It significantly reduces implementation times and operational errors while improving efficiency and setting new industry standards.

"We are honored to be recognized for this award. It validates our relentless pursuit of pushing boundaries and is a testament to the dedication and brilliance of our team," said Jawad Khan, CEO of PartnerLinQ. "We are grateful to our clients and partners for their trust and support. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain committed to revolutionizing technology and delivering unparalleled value to our customers."

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11. Supporting sponsors of The 2024 American Business Awards include Melissa Sones Consulting and SoftPro.

About PartnerLinQ

PartnerLinQ stands out as the premier supply chain platform that redefines digital connectivity, end-to-end visibility, and decision intelligence. Built on a resilient technology infrastructure, PartnerLinQ delivers a composable platform that elevates business partner collaboration through accelerated onboarding and orchestrated processes while providing intelligent insights across your entire supply chain ecosystem. With our cutting-edge technology, PartnerLinQ empowers supply chains to seamlessly adapt to dynamic demands at the speed of business.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Contact:

Constantine Limberakis

VP Product Marketing at PartnerLinQ

[email protected]

312.927.5769

www.partnerlinq.com

