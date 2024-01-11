PartnerLinQ named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2023 Vendor Assessment

News provided by

PartnerLinQ

11 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PartnerLinQ, the supply chain platform designed to accelerate partner collaboration, enhance process orchestration, and expedite intelligent insights, has been recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49948423, December 2023).

The IDC MarketScape research is a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the characteristics that explain a vendor's success in the multi-enterprise supply chain commerce network (MESCCN) space and helps assess current and anticipated performance in the marketplace. PartnerLinQ was named a Major Player for both current capabilities and future strategies. The IDC MarketScape assessment is designed as a starting point to provide manufacturers, retailers, or wholesalers with a shortlist of qualified vendors.

IDC Manufacturing Insights defines a multi-enterprise supply chain commerce network as any platform that facilitates the exchange of information and enables transactions among disparate parties about the supply chain or supply chain processes.

"Achieving digital agility is imperative for supply chains to become more dynamic, resilient and responsive," said Jawad Khan, CEO, and founder at PartnerLinQ. "As a cutting-edge, cloud-native technology platform, PartnerLinQ provides seamless solutions built on a scalable architecture for fostering dynamic connectivity, comprehensive visibility, and intelligent decision-making." 

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in each market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About PartnerLinQ

PartnerLinQ stands out as the premier supply chain platform that redefines digital connectivity, end-to-end visibility and decision intelligence. Built on a resilient technology infrastructure, PartnerLinQ delivers a composable platform that elevates business partner collaboration through accelerated onboarding and orchestrated processes while providing intelligent insights across your entire supply chain ecosystem. With our cutting-edge technology, PartnerlinQ empowers supply chains to seamlessly adapt to dynamic demands at the speed of business. Learn More – PartnerLinQ.com

Media contact: pr@visionet.com

SOURCE PartnerLinQ

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.