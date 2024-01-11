PartnerLinQ named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2023 Vendor Assessment

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PartnerLinQ, the supply chain platform designed to accelerate partner collaboration, enhance process orchestration, and expedite intelligent insights, has been recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49948423, December 2023).

The IDC MarketScape research is a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the characteristics that explain a vendor's success in the multi-enterprise supply chain commerce network (MESCCN) space and helps assess current and anticipated performance in the marketplace. PartnerLinQ was named a Major Player for both current capabilities and future strategies. The IDC MarketScape assessment is designed as a starting point to provide manufacturers, retailers, or wholesalers with a shortlist of qualified vendors.

IDC Manufacturing Insights defines a multi-enterprise supply chain commerce network as any platform that facilitates the exchange of information and enables transactions among disparate parties about the supply chain or supply chain processes.

"Achieving digital agility is imperative for supply chains to become more dynamic, resilient and responsive," said Jawad Khan, CEO, and founder at PartnerLinQ. "As a cutting-edge, cloud-native technology platform, PartnerLinQ provides seamless solutions built on a scalable architecture for fostering dynamic connectivity, comprehensive visibility, and intelligent decision-making."

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in each market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

PartnerLinQ stands out as the premier supply chain platform that redefines digital connectivity, end-to-end visibility and decision intelligence. Built on a resilient technology infrastructure, PartnerLinQ delivers a composable platform that elevates business partner collaboration through accelerated onboarding and orchestrated processes while providing intelligent insights across your entire supply chain ecosystem. With our cutting-edge technology, PartnerlinQ empowers supply chains to seamlessly adapt to dynamic demands at the speed of business. Learn More – PartnerLinQ.com

