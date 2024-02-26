PartnerLinQ Unveils New Logo Reflecting Company Evolution and Commitment to Supply Chain Innovation

PartnerLinQ

26 Feb, 2024

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PartnerLinQ, a leading provider of cloud-based Supply Chain Management solutions, proudly announces the launch of its new logo, marking a significant milestone in the company's evolution since its initial inception in 2019.

PartnerLinQ emerged as a dynamic force in the supply chain industry, born from a legacy of solution engineering and professional consultancy spanning decades. Initially introduced as a product by Visionet Systems, PartnerLinQ was conceived as a powerful cloud Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution aimed at overcoming the complexities of EDI and API connectivity within supply chains. As the platform evolved, it expanded its capabilities to enhance visibility and enable decision intelligence for businesses worldwide.

The unparalleled success of PartnerLinQ led to its transformation into an independent entity, officially established as a standalone company on October 1st, 2023. Despite its newfound independence, PartnerLinQ maintains a robust relationship with Visionet Systems, drawing upon a shared heritage of expertise and innovation.

"Our journey with PartnerLinQ has been nothing short of extraordinary," said Jawad Khan, CEO of PartnerLinQ. "We are immensely proud of our growth and its pivotal role in revolutionizing supply chain management. Our continued collaboration with Visionet ensures that PartnerLinQ remains at the forefront of innovation, delivering unparalleled value to our customers."

The new logo embodies PartnerLinQ's evolution and commitment to driving innovation in the supply chain industry. Inspired by the company's rich heritage and forward-thinking approach, the logo reflects our dynamic spirit, agility, and unwavering dedication to empowering global supply chains to connect to what's possible using our SaaS platform.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new logo, which symbolizes our evolution and vision for the future," said Constantine Limberakis, VP of Product Marketing at PartnerLinQ. "As we embark on this exciting chapter, our commitment to delivering exceptional value and innovation remains unwavering. We look forward to continuing our journey of transformation and empowering businesses to thrive in an increasingly complex supply chain landscape."

The unveiling of the new logo marks a significant milestone for PartnerLinQ as it continues to redefine the future of supply chain management through innovation, collaboration, and relentless dedication to excellence.

For more information about PartnerLinQ and its innovative solutions, please visit http://www.partnerlinq.com

Media Contact:
Constantine Limberakis
VP Product Marketing
PartnerLinQ
312-927-5769
www.partnerlinq.com

SOURCE PartnerLinQ

