PartnerOne Acquires Cincom Systems®

CINCINNATI, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincom Systems, Inc. announced today that the company has been acquired by PartnerOne, one of the fastest-growing enterprise software groups in the world.

As a leading provider for Global 1000 and mid-market companies, Cincom brings a strong array of configure-price-quote, customer communications management, business application and development software solutions and services to the vast PartnerOne portfolio of enterprise software companies.

Brian Bish has accepted the role of CEO of Cincom Systems, stepping up from his previous role as Managing Director. The decision by PartnerOne to choose a CEO with a 30+ year history at Cincom will provide excellent continuity for Cincom customers and partners.

"The executive team and I believe that Cincom has found the perfect permanent home within the PartnerOne family," Bish said. "This is a significant milestone in the incredible Cincom journey, and I look forward to guiding the company into our amazing next chapter while ensuring we maintain the outstanding level of service we have provided our customers for more than 50 years. We are thankful to all our employees, customers, and partners for being the force behind our success, which will now continue with PartnerOne."

PartnerOne Portfolio Manager Andrew Hall said, "Cincom's impressive history of product leadership across a variety of markets fits naturally into the PartnerOne group of companies. We are excited to invest in Cincom's future and provide it with stronger resources to ensure its success for another 50+ years."

About Cincom

Cincom Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of flexible software solutions to optimize complex business processes, including configure-price-quote, customer communications management, business application, and development solutions. Since the company's founding in 1968, Cincom has built a 56-year track record of innovation and exemplary service, with an unprecedented commitment to customer satisfaction. cincom.com.

About PartnerOne

PartnerOne is one of the fastest-growing enterprise software groups in the world, with a proven track record of acquiring and growing enterprise software companies. Over 1,500 enterprises and government organizations rely on PartnerOne software, including 90% of the largest companies in the world. partnerone.com

