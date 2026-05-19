PartnerOne Launches a Global Philanthropic Initiative to Expand Pediatric Surgical Care in Developing Countries

PartnerOne Global Surgery (POGS) begins with a $10 million commitment from PartnerOne and an inaugural partnership with Montreal Children's Hospital, one of the most renowned pediatric hospitals in the world.

RIVERSIDE, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PartnerOne announced the launch of PartnerOne Global Surgery (POGS), a global philanthropic health initiative dedicated to funding advanced pediatric surgical training programs for surgeons from low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) at leading pediatric hospitals in North America.

Backed by an initial $10 million commitment from PartnerOne, POGS is focused on addressing one of the most significant challenges in global healthcare: the shortage of specialized pediatric surgical expertise in underserved regions of the world.

POGS

As part of the initiative, surgeons from developing countries will receive advanced training opportunities at leading North American pediatric hospitals, where they will work alongside experienced surgical teams in structured educational and clinical training environments. Participating surgeons will then return to their home countries equipped with specialized skills that can immediately expand local access to advanced pediatric surgical care for children.

Unlike short-term medical mission models, POGS is designed around long-term capacity building. The initiative focuses on creating permanent local surgical infrastructure by investing directly in the training and development of surgeons who will continue serving their communities for decades after completing their programs.

"The most scalable and sustainable way to improve access to pediatric surgical care globally is to invest in training and local capacity," said Suzanne Fortman, Vice President, PartnerOne. "POGS was created to help equip surgeons with advanced skills that can strengthen healthcare systems locally, improve outcomes for children, and create long-term medical expertise within underserved regions."

"As an early partner, it is both a privilege and an inspiration to be associated with an initiative shaped by such thoughtfulness and vision," said Sam Daniel, Surgeon-in-Chief, at the Montreal Children's Hospital. "Because of POGS, we are building a robust pipeline of talented surgeons from LMICs we can train and remain connected to, all of which creates immediate and long-term surgical capacity locally and worldwide."

POGS is currently focused on expanding its network of hospital partners, advisors, and collaborators, with plans to begin its first fellow training placements as the program structure is finalized.

A core objective of POGS is to create compounding and self-sustaining impact. In addition to treating patients directly upon returning home, participating surgeons will help train future generations of local physicians and healthcare professionals, further expanding access to advanced surgical care over time.

POGS also intends to track long-term outcomes associated with the program, including procedures performed, patient impact, and local surgical capacity growth following completion of training programs. Training programs will be developed in collaboration with partner institutions and aligned with the surgical needs of participating regions and healthcare systems.

About PartnerOne Global Surgery (POGS)

PartnerOne Global Surgery (POGS) is a global health initiative focused on expanding access to pediatric surgical care in underserved regions worldwide through advanced surgeon training, hospital partnerships, and long-term surgical capacity building. By partnering with leading medical institutions, POGS supports sustainable solutions that strengthen local healthcare systems and improve access to specialized pediatric surgical care for children in developing countries.

For more information, visit:

www.POGS.org

SOURCE PartnerOne