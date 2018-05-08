Partners at Rebenack, Aronow & Mascolo, LLP Named to Super Lawyers New Jersey List

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward Rebenack, Craig Aronow, and Jay Mascolo from Rebenack, Aronow & Mascolo, LLP have been selected to the 2017 New Jersey Super Lawyers list. No more than five percent of the lawyers in New Jersey are selected by Super Lawyers.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

Edward Rebenack, Craig Aronow, and Jay Mascolo are also Certified Civil Trial Attorneys as designated by the New Jersey Supreme Court. The New Jersey Supreme Court has designated this honor to attorneys who demonstrate a high level of experience, education, knowledge and skill in civil trial practice.

RAM Law, with offices in New Brunswick and Somerville, NJ, is a specialized litigation firm focusing on personal injury cases, leveraging its extensive courtroom experience, technological and negotiation skills to deliver its clients the best possible results. For more information, visit www.ramlawnj.com.

