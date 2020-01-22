Partners Capital Promotes Alex Band and Will Jagger to Partner and Announces Four Promotions to Managing Director

Alex Band joined Partners Capital's Boston office in 2013 from Bain Capital. He oversees the firm's Global Equities investment program and is the lead Portfolio Manager for Partners Capital's specialist equities and public co-investment vehicles. With his promotion to Partner, he will join the Global Investment Committee.

Will Jagger joined Partners Capital's London office in 2010 from L.E.K. Consulting. He is the lead client CIO for a number of key ultra-high net worth individuals and charitable foundations, including the UK's Canal and River Trust and the Ditchley Foundation.

Alex and Will's promotions bring the Partnership to a total of 16 across offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

Stan Miranda, Founder and CEO of Partners Capital, said "I am pleased to welcome Alex and Will to the Partnership. Under Alex's leadership, the Equities asset class, one of the hardest to generate alpha, has delivered significant outperformance over full market cycles. Will has played a critical role in enhancing our client portfolio management tool-kit that has enabled us to deliver outstanding investment performance across client portfolio around the globe".

Partners Capital also announced the following promotions from Senior Principal to Managing Director:

Edmondo Barletta, Head of Continental Europe, joined the firm's London office in 2013 and is a client CIO for many of Partners Capital's largest private investors. He relocated to Paris in March 2019 to set up and head the Continental Europe office. Previously, Edmondo worked at Bain Capital Private Equity in London and was a consultant at Bain & Company in Paris.

Jessica Drapkin, based in the London office, is client CIO to a number of the firm's largest UK institutional clients as well as investment advisor to Partners Capital's hedged equities pooled investment vehicle. She joined the firm in 2007 as an investment associate from Cambridge Associates.

Murtaza Sunderji, Global Head of Technology, joined Partners Capital in London in 2011 from Goldman Sachs. Since joining he has grown the global technology team five-fold and implemented numerous strategic IT initiatives to better enhance investment processes and mitigate operational risk, as well as upscaling the firm's cyber security technology.

Zhenying Wu, based in Boston, joined the firm in 2015. He is a senior member of the Partners Capital Private Markets team leading manager due diligence in venture capital, private equity and private debt. Previously, Zhenying worked at BC Partners and Bain & Company.

Arjun Raghavan, who will succeed Stan Miranda as CEO of Partners Capital in 2020, said "With these well-deserved promotions, we have enlarged the extraordinary group of people who will lead the firm into the future. I look forward to working closely with each of them to continue to deliver exceptional investment performance to our clients".

Following the promotions, Partners Capital's senior management team now comprises 16 Partners and 8 Managing Directors who oversee a global team of 180 people.

*subject to regulatory approvals

About Partners Capital

Founded in 2001, Partners Capital is a wholly independent Outsourced Investment Office (OCIO) primarily serving sophisticated institutions and senior investment professionals in Europe, North America and Asia. With offices in Boston, New York, London, San Francisco, Paris, Singapore and Hong Kong, the firm is one of the few truly global OCIOs, employing 180 people worldwide and covering all major asset classes. The firm oversees assets of $27 billion. Its institutional clients include Oxford and Cambridge Colleges, Eton College, INSEAD Business School, the Research Foundation for the State University of New York, the John Simon Guggenheim Foundation, the Royal Academy of Arts, Milton Academy, the Hong Kong Cancer Fund and the Cancer Research Institute. Additional information on Partners Capital may be found at http://www.partners-cap.com.

