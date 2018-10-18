Partners Connected Health Launches New Mobile App, Allowing Patients And Providers To Easily Share Patient-Generated Health Data From 250 Devices

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To enhance its PGHDConnect platform, Partners Connected Health announced the launch of a new patient-facing mobile app that allows patients to easily and securely share personal health data with their care team from a larger selection of consumer health devices, including activity trackers, wearables, sensors and remote monitoring devices. Its VitalSnap feature enables the mobile app to capture personal health data from devices without a free-standing app and non-Bluetooth devices. The PGHDConnect mobile app gives patients and providers 250 devices to choose from, and connects with Apple HealthKit and Samsung Health to track activity.

"Our PGHDConnect program is designed to make healthcare more proactive, population-based and patient-centered, by allowing patients to easily and securely share personal health data with their care team using their own consumer health devices," said Joseph C. Kvedar, MD, Vice President, Connected Health, Partners HealthCare. "Launching this new mobile app is a major step forward in our efforts to engage patients outside the clinical setting, improve care coordination, enhance patient engagement and foster collaboration between patients and providers."

The PGHDConnect app is HIPAA compliant, is simple and user-friendly, and operates on both Android and iOS platforms. The app is responsive for both smartphone and tablet use. The PGHDConnect mobile app will be available as a free download from Google Play and the App Store starting next month.

"PGHDConnect is a tool to help providers and clinicians better connect with their patients and gain important perspective on the patient's overall state of health -- not just during office visits. It is also a great tool to help patients engage with their health in their day-to-day lives," added Kelly Santomas, MS, RN, Senior Director, Partners Connected Health. "PGHDConnect is currently used in primary care and specialty practices, and is being positioned to launch in hospitals and at discharge. There is a research study in progress and a number of pilots being proposed to assess workflows and clinical outcomes using this platform with the potential to reach almost two million patients across the Partners network."

Launched in 2017, PGHDConnect is designed to bring patients' device data – from wearables, blood pressure monitors, blood glucose monitors and other home health devices – directly into the existing clinical work-flows and the EHR (electronic health record). The platform is already available for monitoring blood pressure, blood glucose, weight and activity, and is available to patients throughout the Partners network.

About Partners Connected Health

Partners Connected Health, at Partners HealthCare, is leveraging information technology – mobile phones, tablets, wearables, sensors and remote health monitoring tools – to deliver quality patient care outside of traditional medical settings. Partners Connected Health programs are also helping providers and patients better manage chronic conditions, maintain health and wellness and improve adherence, engagement and clinical outcomes. The Connected Health team creates and deploys mobile technologies in a number of patient populations and care settings, and is conducting innovative research studies to test the effectiveness of mobile health technologies in various clinical applications, including medication adherence, care coordination, chronic disease management, prevention and wellness.

CONTACT: Gina Cella gcella@cellapr.com 781-799-3137

SOURCE Partners Connected Health

Related Links

http://connectedhealth.partners.org

