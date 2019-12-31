Partners for Change Tri-Valley hires new Executive Director

LIVERMORE, Calif., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners for Change Tri-Valley (PFCTV) has hired Annie Corbett, Ph.D., M.B.A. to lead the four-year-old Tri-Valley non-profit. Interested members of the community can meet Dr. Corbett and talk about PFCTV's mission and results at Asbury United Methodist Church, January 11, 2020 from 9am-11am.

Annie Corbett, Ph.D., M.B.A., took over the lead role at Partners for Change Tri- Valley at the end of August 2019. Her background includes the founding and leadership of a non-profit therapeutic residential program for foster youth who are marginalized. She is passionate about working with individuals and helping provide skills and tools to improve participants circumstances through motivation, education and community.

Partners for Change Tri-Valley (Livermore, CA) is a community-based effort to empower people to chart their course out of poverty and toward self-sufficiency by intentionally creating personal relationships that bridge financial class lines.

WHO IS PFCTV: PFCTV provides a weekly work-group called "Getting Ahead". While attending these work-group meetings, participants investigate the barriers that keep them in poverty. We encourage individuals in productive ways to improve their own situations and, by extension, their communities. During the work-group sessions, our participants learn about personal leadership, relationship building, communication and goal setting. They also explore their relationship with money, develop their personal spending plan and the self-discipline to make it work. The work transforms lives build a stronger and healthier economy and cultivates a sense of pride and independence.

WHO WE WORK WITH: We work with motivated families and individuals who come from generational and situational poverty who are willing to work hard to achieve self-sufficiency. Participants find in PFCTV, the support they need to improve their lives. Through self-directed learning, participants discover how to increase their social, emotional, educational and financial capital and to develop a mental model for family prosperity. Community volunteer mentors also participate. After the four month Getting Ahead program, Mentors are partnered with the participants. Everyone sets goals for improvement and these small groups meet weekly to create or update action plans and discuss progress or obstacles.

