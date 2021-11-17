Partners General Hires Houvenagle to Expand Excess Casualty Capabilities

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners General Insurance Agency (PGIA), a subsidiary of K2 Insurance Services (K2), is excited to announce the hiring of Tara Houvenagle to grow their Excess Casualty book of business above a $5M attachment point. Houvenagle is an industry veteran with more than 17 years of experience in the Commercial Casualty Marketplace.

PGIA President Tom Farrell commented that "We are excited to have Tara join the experienced underwriting team here at PGIA. Tara's strong excess background and stellar market knowledge will add another dimension to the current book of primary and lead excess business at PGIA. PGIA currently has a book of standalone excess business above $5M. Tara will spearhead the growth of this book Nationwide by working closely with our loyal wholesale client base within the higher excess marketplace."

Tara has more 12 years of experience in the Excess Insurance Marketplace. Most recently Tara served as an Underwriting Officer at Ironshore. She helped grow the wholesale casualty book of business from the ground-up. She held various positions including: Wholesale Casualty Manager for the Western Half of the U.S. and Wholesale Distribution Executive for all Ironshore products. Tara started her career at AIG WorldSource in Houston focusing on reverse flow casualty business.

Tara Holds a B.A from Benedictine College in Atchison, KS.

About Partners General Insurance Agency

PGIA is a majority owned subsidiary of K2 and a Managing General Underwriter, providing Primary General Liability and Excess coverages countrywide through a select group of appointed wholesale surplus lines brokers on a non-admitted basis with offices in California, Illinois, Texas, Virginia and in Connecticut. Feel free to contact Tom Farrell at [email protected] or visit www.PartnersGeneral.com if you have any questions.

About K2 Insurance Services

K2 Insurance Services, LLC is an insurance services holding company, which owns and controls a diverse set of specialty program administrators. Through its MGAs, K2 markets, underwrites and services over $1 billion annually in niche commercial and personal insurance premiums. K2 is headquartered in San Diego, California and is a privately held company. For more information, visit www.k2ins.com.

Media Contact:

Tom Farrell

203.683.1844

[email protected]

SOURCE K2 Insurance Services, LLC

Related Links

http://www.k2ins.com

