Partners General Insurance Agency to Open a Connecticut Office

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners General Insurance Agency (PGIA) announces the hiring of Thomas Farrell (Senior Vice President) to start up its Connecticut Branch of Operations.

Tom will be writing on Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company (A-,VIII) paper which has an exclusive MGU appointment with Partners General to write Primary General Liability and Lead Excess Casualty Business on a Non-Admitted Basis in all 50 states.

This Wholesale Brokerage ONLY Program will offer Primary Casualty Limits of 1/2/2/1 and Excess Casualty limits up to 10M that can be written on a Supported and Unsupported Basis.

Tom has more than 19 years of experience in the Commercial Casualty and Excess Markets. Most recently Tom served as Director of Commercial Excess & Umbrella at Hudson Insurance Company where he built their Excess Commercial Casualty Division. Prior to this, Tom ran the Eastern Branch of Admiral Insurance Group's Excess Division.

Tom holds a J.D. from St John's University and a B.A. from Villanova University.

Partners General Insurance Agency (PGIA), majority owned by K2 Insurance Services, is a Managing General Underwriter, providing Primary General Liability and Excess coverages countrywide through a select group of appointed wholesale surplus lines brokers on a non-admitted basis with offices in California, Illinois, Texas, Virginia and now in Connecticut. Feel free contact Tom Farrell at Tom.Farrell@partnersgeneral.com or John Davis at John.Davis@partnersgeneral.com or visit www.PartnersGeneral.com if you have any questions.

