Partners General Insurance Agency welcomes Angel Yu as Vice President of Excess Liability

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners General Insurance Agency (PGIA), a unit of K2 Insurance Services, LLC, is pleased to announce the appointment of Angel Yu as Vice President. Angel will underwrite a new stand-alone lead excess liability program for risks located across the United States. She joins PGIA from San Francisco, CA-based Presto Insurance Services, where she served as Founder and Chief Executive Officer since 2013. Prior to Presto, Angel held senior underwriting roles at Century Surety Company and First Capital. Angel brings strong distribution and brokerage connections and deep underwriting expertise, particularly in the Excess Liability segment. In addition, Angel brings new well-rated re/insurer relationships to PGIA that she has enjoyed for several years.

Stand Alone Excess Program Highlights:

Targeting a broad mix of industries and classes

Excellent service through the existing PGIA team

Access to two excess carriers with up to $10M in excess capacity

in excess capacity Minimum policy premiums as low as $1,500

While existing accounts will continue to be serviced through Presto, going forward, all new and renewal business will be moved over to PGIA.

Angel earned her B.S. in Mathematics and Economics from the University of Pittsburg. She will continue to be based in San Francisco, CA.

Angel Yu, Vice President of PGIA: "I am thrilled to be joining PGIA and K2 at such an exciting time in the company's history. PGIA's strong internal resources including robust actuarial and underwriting support will enable me to continue to really deliver for my clients. I want to thank all my valued broker partners for your many years of partnership. The PGIA standalone excess program will continue to be your go-to market for standalone excess placements."

Tom Farrell, President of PGIA: "I am delighted to welcome Angel Yu to the PGIA team. Angel has a strong track record of disciplined underwriting performance over many years and brings strong distribution and carrier relationships to PGIA. As we continue to grow our business, Angel will bring additional products and expertise to the table for us and we are excited to see what she will accomplish over the next several years."

About Partners General Insurance Agency

Founded in 2001, Partners General Insurance Agency is a leading Managing General Underwriter of General and Excess Liability. PGIA is a unit of K2 Insurance Services, LLC, a global MGA platform with $1.5bln of underwritten premiums under management.

PGIA provides Primary General Liability and Excess coverages countrywide through a select group of appointed wholesaler surplus lines brokers on a non-admitted basis.

In 2018, PGIA was acquired by K2 Insurance Services and PGIA underwrites on behalf of several E&S insurance carriers in all 50 states and offers tailored solutions for hard-to-place casualty business with offices in California (HQ), Illinois, Texas, Virginia and Connecticut.

