Partners General President Farrell Expands Role

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Insurance Services (K2) is pleased to announce that Partners General Insurance Agency (PGIA) President Tom Farrell has taken over the primary leadership function effective January 1, 2022. Tom Farrell joined K2 in 2019 to help expand and grow the Eastern and Excess Casualty books for PGIA. Over the last three years, Farrell has been successful in exceeding K2 and PGIA's mutual expansion goals while also working to improve underwriting processes. He was promoted to President in 2021.

PGIA joined the K2 family in 2018 via a strategic acquisition from State Auto / Rockhill. In its nearly four years as part of K2, Partners General has nearly doubled in size with 2021 being a record-setting year and becoming K2's fifth $100+ million premium program. The business has accomplished this growth by producing strong underwriting results for its four carrier partners.

K2 President Mark Smith commented, "K2 is proud of the growth and profitability Partners General has achieved for K2 and its carrier partners over the past four years. We look forward to the future under Tom's leadership."

Farrell added, "I am excited for the opportunity to continue to lead PGIA and look forward to a very bright future for Partners General and our partners."

About Partners General Insurance Agency

PGIA is a majority owned subsidiary of K2 and a Managing General Underwriter, providing Primary General Liability and Excess coverages countrywide through a select group of appointed wholesale surplus lines brokers on a non-admitted basis with offices in California, Illinois, Virginia, and Connecticut.

About K2 Insurance Services

K2 Insurance Services is a premier program underwriter and claims organization with more than $1.1 billion under management by more than 500 employees operating in more than 20 offices in the US and Europe. The organization was founded in 2011 in a partnership that included current CEO Bob Kimmel.

