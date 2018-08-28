Partners HealthCare Launches New Center of Excellence

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the 10th annual Connected Health Conference, Partners HealthCare announced the formation of a new center of excellence – Partners HealthCare Pivot Labs – that aims to disrupt the delivery of healthcare to enhance the patient experience, improve clinical outcomes and control costs.

Focusing on preventive care, chronic care management and care coordination, Partners Pivot Labs in collaboration with Persistent Systems, builds on decades of success in envisioning and validating patient-centered solutions at Partners HealthCare through its human-centered design team. The collaboration with Persistent Systems now adds the ability to develop and deploy digital innovations at scale directly to providers and consumers.

"There is no question that we need to disrupt care delivery to remain competitive in this new era of technological advances," said Gregg Meyer, MD, Chief Clinical Officer at Partners HealthCare. "By focusing on the patient experience and making care convenient, safe and accessible, we will address an extremely important aspect of patient care in the United States."

Together, Partners HealthCare and Persistent Systems are challenging conventional thinking to shift the focus to making healthcare fit the patient. With digital tools and a unique understanding of the healthcare consumer, Partners Pivot Labs will make care delivery more convenient, accessible and consumer-centric by thinking about the patient holistically.

"One area that is really transforming healthcare is patient-centricity," said Rahul Patel, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare and Life Sciences at Persistent Systems. "Everyone needs to be able to understand patients: their behavior, their care and their lifestyle. Our hope is that this foundation of patient centricity, along with our ability to develop and deploy world class software at scale, will be key in enabling radical transformation in how patients receive their care."

Partners Pivot Labs will openly collaborate with others in the healthcare industry – pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, medical technology companies, payers and providers – to accelerate ideas through the entire development lifecycle, from ideation, prototyping and validation to enterprise-wide deployment in a clinical environment.

"Disruptive ideas in healthcare often lack access to expertise and testbeds for validation. This leads to ideas either staying underdeveloped or under-validated, and we want to change that," said Kamal Jethwani, MD, MPH, Senior Director, Partners Pivot Labs. "I strongly believe that the foundation we are building for clinical research, design and data science for the patient experience can rapidly accelerate the adoption of patient-centric innovations in healthcare."

"At Partners Pivot Labs, we are challenging centuries-old cultures within healthcare by asking every stakeholder to reimagine the healthcare experience through the eyes of the patient," said Joseph C. Kvedar, MD, Vice President, Connected Health, Partners HealthCare. "We recognize that we cannot do this in our own silo as a healthcare provider, which is why this collaboration with Persistent is exciting. It gives us new perspective, and unparalleled expertise."

About Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) builds software that drives the business of our customers; serving software product companies and enterprises with software at the core of their digital transformation.

About Partners HealthCare Pivot Labs

Partners HealthCare Pivot Labs is creating a patient-centric, data- and research-driven healthcare ecosystem to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Partners Pivot Labs develops, tests, builds and deploys digital health solutions that transform health care. By combining Partners patient data and an in-house clinical testing facility with an ability to build and deploy solutions at scale, Partners Pivot Labs provides a unique opportunity for those looking to reimagine the healthcare experience.

Partners HealthCare, is an integrated health system founded by Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital. In addition to its two academic medical centers, the Partners system includes community and specialty hospitals, a managed care organization, community health centers, a physician network, home health and long-term care services, and other health-related entities. Partners is one of the nation's leading biomedical research organizations and a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Partners HealthCare is a nonprofit organization.

