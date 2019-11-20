Partners HealthCare Selects Laurel Bridge Software for Enterprise-Wide Medical Image Workflow Automation

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Bridge Software, a provider of software solutions that enable health systems to orchestrate medical imaging workflows, announces that Partners HealthCare ("Partners"), has implemented their enterprise imaging workflow suite. Visit Laurel Bridge Software at the upcoming RSNA 2019 Annual Meeting in Booth 8132 - North Hall, to learn how their enterprise imaging workflow suite and other data-orchestration tools can help your organization.

Partners initially leveraged Laurel Bridge to decouple their legacy PACS from existing medical imaging workflows to facilitate seamless adoption of diagnostic reading on their new enterprise viewer. This ensured continued visibility and access to all relevant medical images, regardless of where they were stored. The Laurel Bridge enterprise imaging workflow suite is also providing:

Image routing among Partners legacy PACS, VNA, and new enterprise platform.

Data normalization for matching patient information across multiple sites.

Modality aggregation across five Partners hospitals.

"We are honored that such a prominent and forward-thinking healthcare organization has entrusted us to help unify their imaging enterprise," says Jeff Blair, President of Laurel Bridge Software. "We believe our word-of-mouth reputation and our ability to help organizations solve and manage their enterprise imaging workflow challenges is the basis for this achievement. It illustrates that our suite of products has an important place in institutions of all sizes."

About Laurel Bridge Software

Laurel Bridge Software provides enterprise imaging workflow solutions for image routing, priors fetching, migration, and worklist management that solve complex, mission-critical imaging workflows that unify multiple business entities and their disparate clinical imaging systems. Laurel Bridge solutions reliably ensure new and historical DICOM imaging studies, HL7 messages, and non-DICOM objects are available to the clinical staff, at the point-of-care. Laurel Bridge's imaging workflow solutions are implemented at thousands of healthcare facilities, teleradiology service providers, and radiology group practices in more than 35 countries, directly and through integration partners. Learn more by visiting www.laurelbridge.com.

