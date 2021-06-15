Partners in Digital Health Introduces Academic Publishing Industry's First 'Article Proof of Origin' Capability, Built on the Hedera Network

STAMFORD, Conn., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners in Digital Health, an academic publishing company whose titles include the peer reviewed journals Blockchain in Healthcare Today (BHTY) and Telehealth and Medicine Today, announced that BHTY is now the first academic journal to introduce Article Proof of Origin now located on BHTY article landing pages. Beginning with 2021 content, Article Proof of Origin provides more legitimacy and artifacts for researchers to use, share and trust.

The service, built on the Hedera distributed network, leverages Acoer's Hashlog, which offers smart data collection and visualization, and provides organizations with the ability to stamp their collected data as a secure hash on the Hedera public ledger, with the ability to generate validity of the proof for authenticity – thereby enabling complete computational trust and transparency.

"BHTY was founded as a 'first in industry' open access journal and continues to add features that push the boundaries of proof and trust in scholarly publishing augmenting value for readers and researchers," said Tory Cenaj, Founder and Publisher, Partners in Digital Health. "We're excited to offer this breakthrough innovation, working with Acoer and Hedera Hashgraph. The 'Article Proof of Origin' is the precursor to our next initiative, where digital currency, proof of origin and reproducibility will be recalculated for a new industry business model."

Hedera Hashgraph is the most used, sustainable, enterprise-grade public ledger. The decentralized Hedera network offers stable governance with no forking, low and predictable transaction fees, fairness, built-in compliance, real-time settlement, and sustainable energy consumption - all of which are driving massive adoption. Hedera Hashgraph has the most decentralized and transparent governance model, led by the Hedera Governing Council, ensuring the reliability of the network. Hbar, the native cryptocurrency of the Hedera network, is used to protect the network through proof-of-stake and power decentralized applications.

"We are proud of our continued collaboration with Partners in Digital Health and believe that HashLog's Data Stamping service as used to provide Article Proof of Origin is an important step forward in protecting authors' and researchers' content," said Jim Nasr, CEO of Acoer. "We believe HashLog Data Stamping, using the underlying Hedera public network, not only can be used to protect creators' rights, but also open up new innovative content business models to support the creation and distribution of original content."

About PDH

Partners in Digital Health (PDH), is a forward reaching communications company publishing the peer review journals Blockchain in Healthcare Today and Telehealth and Medicine Today, producer of the companion ConVerge2Xcelerate (#ConV2X) conference series, and Innovation Ignition Pitch Competition. The portfolio converges multidisciplinary stakeholders around the globe to accelerate healthcare transformation and consensus building in these growing market sectors. PDH continuously pushes the boundaries of technology innovation in scholarly publication and ecosystem practices to bring trust, transparency, and truth to its audience.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera is the most used, sustainable, enterprise-grade public network for the decentralized economy. The platform is governed by a council of the world's leading organizations, including Avery Dennison, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (Électricité de France), eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, LG Electronics, Magalu, Nomura Holdings, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, University College London (UCL), Wipro, and Zain Group.

For more information, visit www.hedera.com, or follow us on Twitter at @hedera, Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph, or Discord at www.hedera.com/discord. The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/papers .

