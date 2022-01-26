Partners in Performance looks to the future of energy with new leadership appointment

HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International consultancy Partners in Performance has boosted the top ranks of its Energy Transition Practice this month with the appointment of a new director for the North American region to support the firm's global growth strategy. Based in Texas, Eric Powell will lead the North American team across a number of industries, with a special focus on energy transition to meet the current and future challenges of the energy sector.



Eric brings 25 years' experience across power and utilities, energy, and oil and gas where he has delivered complex business transformation and modernization projects, developed corporate and private equity growth strategies, and guided regulatory decisions as advisor and expert witness.



"Partners in Performance has experienced strong growth by providing our clients with clarity and insight in the face of unstable global economic and supply chain conditions during the pandemic," says Partners in Performance Regional Head for North America, Keith Russell. "Eric will be a tremendous client resource, and his appointment is a testament to success of the innovative, forward-thinking approach we are taking to build our practice in key areas such as power and oil and gas.



"Eric will guide our clients using his rich experience developing revenue-enhancing strategies, developing leaders and global teams, and navigating new regulatory territory as they look at sustainable models of energy provision."

With the U.S. as a base, Eric has held roles with a global remit at various multi-national energy providers, serving a diverse corporation, private equity, and policy makers across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. In addition to his most recent role as Senior Director, Enterprise Improvement at AlixPartners, he has worked for Black & Veatch, Booz & Company, and held operational and planning roles at TXU Corporation.

Eric has consulted extensively on energy transition and innovation, ranging from advising a major city commission on a higher and better use of their LDC and LNG facility to advising global private equity on EBITDA enhancements on its multi-geography district energy investment. He also was a founder of Enovation Partners (now Roland Berger) – a boutique consulting firm that addresses the impact of natural gas and technology innovation on the energy market. He also serves on the advisory board of global energy industrial, Babcock & Wilcox.

Eric has been called on as an expert presenter in numerous industry events including EarthX 2019 and the Kellogg Energy/Sustainability Conference in 2021. In addition, he has contributed editorial content published in Energy Perspectives and various other media outlets.



