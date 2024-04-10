Partners in PROMISE Breaks New Ground: Introducing the Ambassador Program Empowering Military Families with Disabilities Through Volunteer Advocacy

NORFOLK, Va., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners in PROMISE, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting military children with special needs, announced the launch of their Ambassador Program. Through advocacy and promotion, ambassadors will help raise awareness about PiP and military children in special education. Ambassadors are an excellent way for passionate Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) and special education advocates to make a difference for military children with disabilities and their families.

The Ambassador Program will include educating, networking, collaborating, and fundraising with and on behalf of the PiP team. Ambassadors will receive exclusive special education advocacy training and the opportunity to represent the organization in their local communities.

Ideal Ambassador candidates are Military spouses, service members, or supporters of military children with special needs. Ambassadors will be an extension of the PiP team, and they are excited to share our story to help promote awareness of our mission. Ambassadors are passionate about military special education and the EFMP program and are committed to keeping abreast of new, relevant issues that may impact the EFMP community.

"We listen to the narratives of military families navigating special education, as shared through our surveys and programs, and recognize the urgency of their needs for our sustained advocacy," remarks Michelle Norman, Founder and Executive Director of Partners in PROMISE. "The Ambassador program represents a pivotal expansion of our outreach efforts, aimed at broadening our audience and propelling us towards another level of support for military EFMP families."

This announcement launches during April's Month of the Military Child and the 4th anniversary of the organization's inception. PiP leadership is welcoming this expansion in celebration of their established reputation in leading the charge in supporting military family special education and in honor of the work they are committed to. Future PiP Ambassadors are invited to visit the Partners in PROMISE website for more information and to apply at www.thepromiseact.org .

About Partners in PROMISE: Partners in PROMISE is a 501c3 nonprofit organization committed to Protecting the Rights Of Military children In Special Education (PROMISE). We confront highly complex problems that our exceptional military families face. As a solutions-focused organization, we develop recommendations that are based on the stories shared by military families with special needs in our surveys and programming. Through educating and empowering our military families and informing leaders, we are providing our military children with disabilities an opportunity to secure a brighter future.

